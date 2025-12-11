Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) ("Hemostemix" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in accordance with its stock option plan, it has granted on December 11, 2025, subject to regulatory approval, a total of 963,000 stock options to purchase common shares of Hemostemix (the "Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of Hemostemix.

Of the Options granted, 663,000 vest immediately and 330,000 vest as to 50% on December 11, 2025 and 50% on December 11, 2026. All options were granted with an exercise price of $0.09 per common share and have an expiry date of December 11, 2030. After this Option issuance, Hemostemix has 19,124,694 Options issued and outstanding. Of the Options granted, 663,000 Options were issued to directors and officers of Hemostemix. Hemostemix relied on section 5.5(b) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") as the exemption from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 and TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 in respect of the Options grant to the directors and officers of Hemostemix as no securities of Hemostemix are listed on a specified market as defined in MI 61-101. Hemostemix relied on section 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 as the exemption from the minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 and TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 in respect of the Options grant to the directors and officers of Hemostemix as neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Options granted to the directors and officers of the Company exceeded 25% of Hemostemix's market capitalization. The Compensation Committee and Board of Directors of the Company have approved the Options grant and no materially contrary view or abstention was expressed or made by any director in relation to the Options grant. The material change report to be filed in relation to the Options grant will not be not filed at least 21 days prior to the completion of the Options grant as contemplated by MI 61-101. The Company believes that this shorter period is reasonable and necessary in the circumstances as the completion of the Options grant occurred shortly before the issuance of this news release and the filing of such material change report.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy platform company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, is commercializing its autologous (patient's own) blood-based stem cell therapy, VesCell (ACP-01). Hemostemix has completed seven clinical studies of 318 subjects and published its results in eleven peer reviewed publications. ACP-01 is safe, clinically relevant and statistically significant as a treatment for peripheral arterial disease, chronic limb threatening ischemia, non ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, ischemic cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, and angina. Hemostemix completed its Phase II clinical trial for chronic limb threatening ischemia and published its results in the Journal of Biomedical Research & Environmental Science. As compared to a five year mortality rate of 50% in the CLTI patient population, UBC and U of T reported to the 41st meeting of vascular surgeons: 0% mortality, cessation of pain, wound healing in 83% of patients followed for up to 4.5 years, as a midpoint result. For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to the Conformal Consciousness Hypothesis, and Phase I basket protocol clinical trial of ACP-01 as a treatment for multiple indications of ischemia including Vascular Dementia, and the treatment of pain in Florida related related to angina, peripheral arterial disease, chronic limb threatening ischemia, ischemic cardiomyopathy, non-ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy, congestive heart failure, and total body ischemia with Angiogenic Cell Precursors (ACP-01) in furtherance of sales of VesCell (ACP-01), and the commercialization of ACP-01 via the sale of compassionate treatments under Florida SB 1768. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Hemostemix's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Hemostemix and on assumptions Hemostemix believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the underlying value of Hemostemix and its Common Shares; the successful resolution of any litigation that Hemostemix is pursuing or defending (the "Litigation"); the results of ACP-01 research, trials, studies and analyses, including the analysis being equivalent to or better than previous research, trials or studies; the receipt of all required regulatory approvals for research, trials or studies; the level of activity, market acceptance and market trends in the healthcare sector; the economy generally; consumer interest in Hemostemix's services and products; competition and Hemostemix's competitive advantages; and, Hemostemix obtaining satisfactory financing to fund Hemostemix's operations including any research, trials or studies, and any Litigation. Forward-looking information is Subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Hemostemix to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the ability of Hemostemix to complete clinical trials, complete a satisfactory analyses and file the results of such analyses to gain regulatory approval of a phase II or phase III clinical trial of ACP-01; potential litigation Hemostemix may face; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations including the actual results of future research, trials or studies; competition; changes in legislation affecting Hemostemix; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; long-term capital requirements and future developments in Hemostemix's markets and the markets in which it expects to compete; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; and risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures service disruptions, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, disruptions to economic activity and financings, disruptions to supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession or depression; the potential impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on Hemostemix which may include a decreased demand for the services that Hemostemix offers; and a deterioration of financial markets that could limit Hemostemix's ability to obtain external financing. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Hemostemix's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Hemostemix has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Hemostemix as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, it is Subject to change after such date. However, Hemostemix expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277733

SOURCE: Hemostemix Inc.