Garten Services Receives $225,000 Grant From KeyBank

Grant will allow Garten to increase its capacity to serve more people with disabilities through enhanced systems, processes and training

SALEM, OR / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / KeyBank has announced a grant of $225,000 to Garten Services, a nonprofit that offers responsive, person-centered and effective solutions to support people with disabilities in their effort to contribute to the community through employment, career and retirement opportunities.

This grant will strengthen its Supported Employment department by improving processes, building structure and providing targeted staff training that will be guided by individuals with lived experience to ensure the team remains closely connected to the communities it serves. Strengthening the foundation will enhance service delivery, enabling Garten to provide support aligned with everyone's career goals. As a result, they'll experience greater self-esteem, financial independence and a renewed sense of purpose through meaningful employment.

"At KeyBank, our mission is to help our communities thrive, and that entails support to ensure all persons have the tools to pursue fulfilling work," said Josh Lyons, president of KeyBank in Oregon and Southwest Washington. "We see this service having a ripple effect that will also inspire peers with similar challenges, showing them that employment is possible and motivating them to pursue their own path."

"Not only will this grant benefit individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment, but it will allow local businesses interested in building a more diverse workforce to gain access to a ready talent pool to fill workforce gaps with the skills they need," said Angel Reyes, KeyBank's Corporate Responsibility Officer for Oregon.

"Garten is deeply honored to receive a $225,000 grant from KeyBank to advance our shared commitment of expanding inclusive employment opportunities that allow people with disabilities to contribute meaningfully to our communities," said William Posegate, Garten's Chief Executive Officer. "KeyBank's generous contribution will empower more people with disabilities to build skills and access life-changing supported employment opportunities. We've seen time and again that when people with disabilities are given opportunities, the entire community wins."

About Garten Services, Inc.

Founded in 1970, Garten provides employment, career, and retirement opportunities to approximately 250 people with disabilities throughout the Willamette Valley.

About KeyCorp

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at September 30, 2025. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/.

