Lendistry Receives $100MM Debt Facility from KeyBank

These funds will support catalytic capital for small business owners as they enter their busiest time of year and prepare for international sporting events coming to the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Lendistry announces today that it has received a $100MM debt facility with $400MM accordion from KeyBank Specialty Finance Lending. This capital supports Lendistry's conventional, non-SBA 7(a) lending product for small businesses nationwide.

"Small businesses have a lot to suit up for with the World Cup, the Olympics and more coming to the U.S. in the near future," says Everett K. Sands, CEO of Lendistry. "This capital from KeyBank will help us provide those businesses and entrepreneurs across the country with the support they need to grow, meet opportunities and serve their communities."

"KeyBank is committed to fueling growth for small businesses which are the backbone of our economy. This $100 million facility with Lendistry reflects our shared mission to provide entrepreneurs with the resources they need to seize opportunities tied to major global events. Together, we're helping businesses succeed," said Chris Tucker, Managing Director KeyBank Specialty Finance Lending.

KeyBank and Lendistry have a relationship that began in 2023 when Lendistry obtained a $20 million line of credit (LOC) from KeyBank Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Group. This new infusion of capital follows a trend of support this year from banks and private corporations for Lendistry's tech-forward, mission-driven lending model.

Lendistry is a tech-enabled small business lender, grant administrator for private and public agencies, and a trusted resource for undercapitalized entrepreneurs including people of color, veterans, and those in rural communities. Founded in 2015, Lendistry has used technology and community partnerships to deploy over $10 billion in its first ten years. Lendistry was recently named the winner of the LA Area Chamber of Commerce Corporate Leadership Award, BankRate's Best Minority-Led Business Lender, and one of American Banker's Best Places to Work in Fintech. Lendistry has both Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and Community Development Entity (CDE) certifications, is an SBA Preferred Lender and is now the #2 non-bank SBA 7(a) lender in the country. In collaboration with The Center by Lendistry, a nonprofit business education organization, Lendistry helps business owners achieve their goals and prepare to scale.

