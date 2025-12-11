On December 4, 2025, Guard Therapeutics International AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Board of Directors of the Company had resolved to commence an exploratory process regarding strategic alternatives, including identifying potential candidates for a merger or reverse takeover of the Company. The Company further stated that, in the event no strategic alternatives materialize within a reasonable timeframe, the Board of Directors intends to recommend a voluntary liquidation and delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Guard Therapeutics International AB (publ) (GUARD, ISIN code SE0021181559, order book ID 93181) shall be given observation status.

