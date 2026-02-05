Guard Therapeutics International AB: Guard Therapeutics Announces Changes to the Company's Management Team

Guard Therapeutics (publ) today announces changes to the company's management team, in light of the conclusion of the clinical program for the drug candidate RMC-035 and the ongoing strategic review focused on a merger or a reverse takeover (RTO).

Sara Thuresson, Head of Clinical Operations, is leaving her position and will remain available until 30 April 2026 at the latest.

Torbjörn Larsson, Head of CMC, is retiring and will be available in his position until 30 April 2026 at the latest.

The company's Chief Medical Officer, Michael Reusch, and Head of Preclinical Development, Peter Gilmour, remain contracted on a consultancy basis and will continue to support the company as needed during a transition period to conclude ongoing activities, primarily related to the completed Phase 2b POINTER study.

"Sara, Torbjörn, Michael and Peter have all made significant and highly appreciated contributions to Guard Therapeutics. Their professionalism, dedication and consistently high quality work have been invaluable to the company's progress. We are deeply grateful for their contributions and wish them all the very best in their next steps," says Tobias Agervald, CEO of Guard Therapeutics.

