Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
News von heute Morgen: Noch bevor der Markt erwacht, könnte es jetzt explosiv werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
11.12.25 | 15:29
5,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2505,70008:42
Dow Jones News
12.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -3-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 11 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      483.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      474.00p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      478.2887p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,918,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,128,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 11/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 478.2887

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
48                480.20     08:09:46          00030399996TRDU0      XLON 
 
505               480.20     08:10:17          00030399997TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,242              477.00     08:12:11          00030400012TRDU0      XLON 
 
612               479.60     08:32:51          00030400122TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,127              480.20     08:38:24          00030400131TRDU0      XLON 
 
96                479.80     08:38:24          00030400132TRDU0      XLON 
 
464               479.80     08:38:24          00030400133TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,275              480.00     08:55:16          00030400194TRDU0      XLON 
 
304               479.00     09:12:36          00030400258TRDU0      XLON 
 
63                479.00     09:12:36          00030400259TRDU0      XLON 
 
21                479.00     09:12:36          00030400260TRDU0      XLON 
 
304               478.00     09:13:21          00030400274TRDU0      XLON 
 
113               478.00     09:13:21          00030400275TRDU0      XLON 
 
342               478.00     09:13:21          00030400276TRDU0      XLON 
 
660               478.80     09:18:46          00030400357TRDU0      XLON 
 
550               477.00     09:27:27          00030400478TRDU0      XLON 
 
45                476.20     09:45:41          00030400759TRDU0      XLON 
 
601               477.40     09:46:44          00030400765TRDU0      XLON 
 
475               478.40     09:57:30          00030400842TRDU0      XLON 
 
31                478.40     09:57:30          00030400843TRDU0      XLON 
 
94                478.40     09:57:30          00030400844TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               478.40     10:01:12          00030400845TRDU0      XLON 
 
26                477.00     10:01:43          00030400852TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,081              477.00     10:01:43          00030400853TRDU0      XLON 
 
255               476.60     10:19:25          00030400997TRDU0      XLON 
 
85                476.60     10:19:25          00030400998TRDU0      XLON 
 
181               476.60     10:19:25          00030400999TRDU0      XLON 
 
510               476.60     10:19:25          00030401000TRDU0      XLON 
 
14                477.60     10:34:10          00030401129TRDU0      XLON 
 
26                477.60     10:34:10          00030401130TRDU0      XLON 
 
133               477.60     10:34:10          00030401131TRDU0      XLON 
 
275               477.60     10:34:10          00030401132TRDU0      XLON 
 
7                477.60     10:34:10          00030401133TRDU0      XLON 
 
92                477.60     10:34:10          00030401134TRDU0      XLON 
 
44                477.60     10:58:58          00030401195TRDU0      XLON 
 
85                477.60     10:58:58          00030401196TRDU0      XLON 
 
9                477.60     10:58:58          00030401197TRDU0      XLON 
 
2                477.60     10:58:58          00030401198TRDU0      XLON 
 
44                477.60     10:58:58          00030401199TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,056              477.60     10:58:58          00030401200TRDU0      XLON 
 
100               477.60     10:58:58          00030401201TRDU0      XLON 
 
742               477.60     10:58:58          00030401202TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               479.00     11:17:24          00030401285TRDU0      XLON 
 
515               480.00     11:22:33          00030401298TRDU0      XLON 
 
43                479.00     11:26:03          00030401302TRDU0      XLON 
 
475               479.00     11:26:03          00030401303TRDU0      XLON 
 
409               478.80     11:26:03          00030401304TRDU0      XLON 
 
101               478.80     11:26:03          00030401305TRDU0      XLON 
 
57                478.40     11:33:01          00030401387TRDU0      XLON 
 
62                478.40     11:33:01          00030401388TRDU0      XLON 
 
53                478.40     11:33:01          00030401389TRDU0      XLON 
 
359               478.40     11:33:01          00030401390TRDU0      XLON 
 
938               478.20     11:49:33          00030401519TRDU0      XLON 
 
181               478.20     11:49:33          00030401520TRDU0      XLON 
 
50                478.20     11:49:35          00030401521TRDU0      XLON 
 
154               478.20     11:49:35          00030401522TRDU0      XLON 
 
2                478.20     11:49:35          00030401523TRDU0      XLON 
 
6                477.60     12:02:00          00030401698TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               477.60     12:02:02          00030401702TRDU0      XLON 
 
48                476.40     12:09:39          00030401819TRDU0      XLON 
 
620               476.40     12:09:39          00030401820TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               476.00     12:20:24          00030401928TRDU0      XLON 
 
312               475.60     12:38:08          00030402032TRDU0      XLON 
 
25                475.60     12:38:08          00030402033TRDU0      XLON 
 
511               474.60     12:41:29          00030402113TRDU0      XLON 
 
504               474.40     12:41:29          00030402114TRDU0      XLON 
 
86                474.00     12:41:29          00030402115TRDU0      XLON 
 
30                474.00     12:41:29          00030402116TRDU0      XLON 
 
6                474.00     12:41:29          00030402117TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

183               474.80     12:58:02          00030402189TRDU0      XLON 
 
427               474.80     12:58:02          00030402190TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               474.60     12:58:02          00030402191TRDU0      XLON 
 
228               474.80     13:13:37          00030402338TRDU0      XLON 
 
361               474.80     13:13:37          00030402339TRDU0      XLON 
 
568               475.20     13:19:27          00030402422TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,096              475.80     13:36:39          00030402546TRDU0      XLON 
 
564               477.40     13:39:42          00030402561TRDU0      XLON 
 
283               477.60     13:44:38          00030402581TRDU0      XLON 
 
289               477.60     13:44:38          00030402582TRDU0      XLON 
 
573               477.20     13:44:52          00030402584TRDU0      XLON 
 
331               478.40     13:48:19          00030402592TRDU0      XLON 
 
189               478.40     13:48:19          00030402593TRDU0      XLON 
 
189               478.20     13:48:19          00030402594TRDU0      XLON 
 
326               478.20     13:48:19          00030402595TRDU0      XLON 
 
599               477.60     13:58:13          00030402661TRDU0      XLON 
 
574               477.40     13:58:13          00030402662TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,233              478.40     14:14:44          00030402874TRDU0      XLON 
 
32                479.20     14:23:30          00030402895TRDU0      XLON 
 
183               479.20     14:23:30          00030402896TRDU0      XLON 
 
20                479.20     14:23:30          00030402897TRDU0      XLON 
 
281               479.20     14:23:30          00030402898TRDU0      XLON 
 
313               482.80     14:34:42          00030403312TRDU0      XLON 
 
283               482.80     14:34:42          00030403313TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               482.80     14:34:42          00030403314TRDU0      XLON 
 
506               483.00     14:37:52          00030403569TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               483.00     14:37:52          00030403570TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               482.20     14:37:52          00030403571TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,173              482.60     14:48:23          00030403672TRDU0      XLON 
 
145               482.80     14:53:23          00030403690TRDU0      XLON 
 
417               482.80     14:53:23          00030403691TRDU0      XLON 
 
569               482.40     14:53:23          00030403692TRDU0      XLON 
 
377               481.20     14:59:03          00030403698TRDU0      XLON 
 
131               481.20     14:59:05          00030403699TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               479.60     15:00:39          00030403716TRDU0      XLON 
 
523               479.00     15:13:24          00030403748TRDU0      XLON 
 
256               478.40     15:14:39          00030403749TRDU0      XLON 
 
758               478.40     15:14:39          00030403750TRDU0      XLON 
 
190               477.00     15:15:47          00030403807TRDU0      XLON 
 
313               477.00     15:15:47          00030403808TRDU0      XLON 
 
640               477.00     15:19:51          00030403838TRDU0      XLON 
 
463               477.00     15:26:35          00030403892TRDU0      XLON 
 
56                477.00     15:26:35          00030403893TRDU0      XLON 
 
543               476.80     15:26:35          00030403894TRDU0      XLON 
 
531               476.20     15:33:30          00030403917TRDU0      XLON 
 
32                476.20     15:33:30          00030403918TRDU0      XLON 
 
246               476.00     15:43:27          00030404007TRDU0      XLON 
 
258               476.00     15:43:27          00030404008TRDU0      XLON 
 
595               475.80     15:43:47          00030404013TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               475.40     15:43:47          00030404014TRDU0      XLON 
 
225               475.60     15:51:05          00030404085TRDU0      XLON 
 
286               475.60     15:51:05          00030404086TRDU0      XLON 
 
731               478.80     15:58:23          00030404172TRDU0      XLON 
 
371               478.80     16:03:49          00030404311TRDU0      XLON 
 
209               478.80     16:03:49          00030404312TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,060              479.40     16:07:07          00030404314TRDU0      XLON 
 
540               480.00     16:10:13          00030404352TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               480.00     16:13:12          00030404406TRDU0      XLON 
 
441               478.80     16:15:51          00030404417TRDU0      XLON 
 
106               478.80     16:15:51          00030404418TRDU0      XLON 
 
515               478.40     16:17:33          00030404421TRDU0      XLON 
 
509               478.20     16:17:34          00030404422TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               478.60     16:24:32          00030404432TRDU0      XLON 
 
180               478.80     16:26:24          00030404441TRDU0      XLON 
 
6                478.80     16:26:24          00030404442TRDU0      XLON 
 
254               478.80     16:26:24          00030404443TRDU0      XLON 
 
89                478.80     16:26:24          00030404444TRDU0      XLON 
 
9                478.80     16:26:24          00030404445TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               478.20     16:26:26          00030404446TRDU0      XLON 
 
445               478.20     16:26:26          00030404447TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -3-

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 411138 
EQS News ID:  2244392 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2244392&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.