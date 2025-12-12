BNP Paribas SA: Exclusive discussions with Holmarcom for the sale of BMCI in Morocco

BNP PARIBAS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS

WITH HOLMARCOM FOR THE SALE OF BMCI IN MOROCCO

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 12 December 2025

BNP Paribas has entered into exclusive discussions for a potential sale of its 67% stake in its Moroccan subsidiary BMCI with the Holmarcom Group, a partner and shareholder of BMCI for 30 years.

These discussions are at a preliminary stage. If a project were to move forward, further details would be disclosed in due course in accordance with applicable regulations.

If the transaction were to be completed in 2026, the positive impact on BNP Paribas' CET1 ratio at the time of completion would be approximately +15 bps.

About BNP Paribas

Leader in banking and financial services in Europe, BNP Paribas operates in 64 countries and has nearly 178,000 employees, including more than 144,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services for the Group's commercial & personal banking and several specialised businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporates and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated commercial & personal banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Türkiye, and Eastern Europe. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.

Press contact

Giorgia Rowe - giorgia.rowe@bnpparibas.com - +33 6 64 27 57 96

Hacina Habchi - hacina.habchi@bnpparibas.com - +33 7 61 97 65 20