The switch brings Navan's AI-powered travel management to the transatlantic media company, aiming to increase employee adoption and savings

Navan (NASDAQ: NAVN), the leading all-in-one business travel, payments, and expense management platform, today announced that Axel Springer, a transatlantic family-owned media company, has chosen Navan as its new global travel management solution. Axel Springer employees will now have access to Navan's travel management platform and selected business units will also use Navan's Expense and Payment systems.

Navan is the all-in-one, AI-powered solution for global travel and expense and will give Axel Springer employees access to an easy-to-use travel experience while delivering transparency on travel spending to their finance department. Key benefits include:

High adoption : Targeting self-service bookings with at least 90% online adoption of Navan's mobile and desktop app.

: Targeting self-service bookings with at least 90% online adoption of Navan's mobile and desktop app. Embedded AI: Meaningful savings on annual travel spend with dynamic policy compliance and connections to Navan's comprehensive travel inventory.

"Employees today expect their business travel to be as seamless as the personal travel apps they use every day. That's the new standard, and Navan delivers it," said Michael Riegel, CEO, EMEA, Navan. "By pairing AI with unrivalled inventory, Navan is giving Axel Springer employees a travel solution that simply works."

Axel Springer joins a range of enterprises using Navan's modern, user-centric travel platform; customers like Celonis, Enpal, Personio, Unilever, and Heineken.

About Navan

Navan is the leading all-in-one business travel, payments, and expense management platform that makes travel easy for frequent travelers. From finding flights and hotels, to automating expense reconciliation, with 24/7 support along the way, Navan delivers an intuitive experience travelers love and finance teams rely on. See how Navan customers benefit and learn more at navan.com.

