Storytel AB: Storytel Group announces partnership with Ringier Axel Springer Polska

Storytel Group and Ringier Axel Springer Polska (RASP) have launched a flagship partnership, bringing together RASP's subscription platform Onet Premium, and Storytel, one of the world's leading audiobook and e-book streaming services. Through this collaboration, the two companies are joining forces to introduce an exclusive bundle subscription package to Polish customers.

The partnership represents a significant step for both companies by offering a new and attractive product to the Polish customers. This new package combines Onet Premium featuring exclusive access to media, articles, news and podcasts, and a Storytel subscription providing 15 hours of audiobooks and e-books for 30 days.

"We are excited to join forces with Onet to offer our Polish audiences a first-of-its kind package combining access to Onet Premium and Storytel. This is our first strategic partnership with Ringier Axel Springer and we are looking forward to exploring more opportunities together in the future", says Claus Wamsler-Nielsen, Chief Commercial Officer at Storytel Group.

Storytel's subscription service provides access to an extensive catalog of over 500,000 local and international audiobooks and e-books, featuring popular and highly regarded Polish authors like Andrzej Sapkowski, Tomasz Wandzel, Remigiusz Mróz as well as international bestsellers from authors such as Rebecca Yarros, George R.R. Martin, Freida McFadden.

Onet Premium is a service that provides subscribers with unlimited access to articles, podcasts and video programs from selected Polish and foreign publishers, such as Newsweek, Forbes, Forbes Women, Przeglad Sportowy, Auto Swiat, Politico and Die Welt. The package also includes exclusive materials developed by Onet editorial offices, PDF editions of dailies, weeklies and magazines, the Onet Audio application and the Newsweek Learning English platform. After purchasing a subscription, the user gains the opportunity to use Onet without ads.

"The collaboration between Onet Premium and Storytel brings together two trusted brands, combining reliable journalism with access to hundreds of thousands of audiobooks and e-books. Together, we offer a space that cuts through information chaos while opening the door to countless real and imagined stories. This partnership strengthens both platforms and meets the needs of modern audiences seeking convenience, quality, and diversity," says Katarzyna Ostrowska, Head of Subscription Growth at Onet Premium.

About Storytel Group

We are a storytelling company. Driven by our purpose - "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories" - Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.



Storytel Group operates in two business areas: Streaming and Publishing. The streaming service is one of the largest audiobook and e-book services, offering more than 1.8 million titles, in 55 languages to more than 2.6 million subscribers under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. Through the Publishing unit, we deliver high-quality stories from acclaimed authors across numerous genres via renowned publishing houses such as Bokfabriken, Gummerus, Lind & Co, Norstedts Publishing Group, People's and Storyside. The headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Ringier Axel Springer Polska

Ringier Axel Springer Polska is a leading media&tech company in Poland and part of Grupa Ringier Axel Springer Polska, that includes Ringier Axel Springer Polska, Grupa Morizon-Gratka, Lendi, City-Nav (Jakdojade) and NoFluffJobs. Print media titles and digital brands make up the portfolio of 20 leading products that includes: Onet- the biggest news portal in Poland, Fakt - the most popular daily newspaper and Sympatia - the leading dating service in Poland as well as international brands like Business Insider, Newsweek, Forbes, Ofeminin or Noizz. Other digital products by RAS are e-commerce brands Skapiec, Opineo and a digital publishing platform for media - Ring Publishing used in 13 countries. Thanks to combining unique expertise in publishing, advertising and technology Ringier Axel Springer Polska is a reliable business partner that comes with impact, scale and trusted content.