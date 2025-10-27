Storytel AB: Storytel enters multi-market partnership with Klarna through their global membership program

Storytel, a leading audiobook and e-book streaming service, has partnered with Klarna, the global digital bank and payments provider. This collaboration will integrate Storytel's audiobook and e-book offering into Klarna's new premium tier model, expanding Storytel's presence across 14 markets.

Storytel is partnering with Klarna to integrate its leading audiobook and e-book offering directly into Klarna's new global membership program, including free access for customers in the Klarna Max Tier.

"We're excited to partner with Klarna to make our premium audiobook and e-book offering easily accessible to their vast customer base. This collaboration creates an impactful new distribution channel, allowing us to seamlessly introduce digital storytelling to a new segment of users, accelerating Storytel Group's growth strategy", says Claus Wamsler-Nielsen, Chief Commercial Officer at Storytel Group.

Storytel's extensive library of more than 1.8 million titles will be offered to Klarna's customers in 14 markets, where Storytel currently operates: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, including USA, and the UK through Audiobooks.com.

The multi-tiered access model delivers immediate, tailored value to consumers across all 14 markets by offering unique Storytel benefits specific to each Klarna premium tier:

Max: Customers in European markets will receive Storytel directly in their plan, providing full, seamless access to the extensive library of local and international bestsellers. Max Tier customers in the USA and the UK will receive the same complimentary full access via Audiobooks.com.

Customers in European markets will receive Storytel directly in their plan, providing full, seamless access to the extensive library of local and international bestsellers. Max Tier customers in the USA and the UK will receive the same complimentary full access via Audiobooks.com. Premium: Customers will receive an exclusive subscription offer created specifically through this partnership, which applies to Storytel in Europe and a corresponding special offer for Audiobooks.com in the USA and the UK.

Customers will receive an exclusive subscription offer created specifically through this partnership, which applies to Storytel in Europe and a corresponding special offer for Audiobooks.com in the USA and the UK. Core: Customers in participating European markets are offered a tailored Storytel subscription aligned with their tier benefits.

Klarna's global membership program will be available globally in the coming weeks.

Certified adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:

Stefan Wård, CFO & IR, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 73 182 01 43

Email: stefan.ward@storytel.com

Malin Lindborn, Head of Communications, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 735 33 17 70

Email: malin.lindborn@storytel.com

About Storytel Group

We are a storytelling company. Driven by our purpose - "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories" - Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.



Storytel Group operates in two business areas: Streaming and Publishing. The streaming service is one of the largest audiobook and e-book services, offering more than 1.8 million titles, in 55 languages to more than 2.5 million subscribers under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. Through the Publishing unit, we deliver high-quality stories from acclaimed authors across numerous genres via renowned publishing houses such as Bokfabriken, Gummerus, Lind & Co, Norstedts Publishing Group, People's and Storyside. The headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 111 million global active Klarna users and 2.9 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than 790,000 retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. For more information, visit Klarna.com.