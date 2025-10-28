Storytel AB: Storytel Group Reports Record High Profitability and Solid Inflow of Subscribers in the Third Quarter 2025

STOKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / Storytel AB (publ) (STO:STORY B) - "Record high profitability, solid customer intake, and robust cash flow generation. Our performance reinforces our confidence in achieving our mid-term targets, while we raise our guidance for 2025", says Bodil Eriksson Torp, CEO Storytel Group.

Q3 Highlights

Group revenue up 6% to 1,013 (954) MSEK, and 9% in constant exchange rates (CER).

Streaming revenue up 4%, and 7% at CER.

Publishing up 14%, and 16% at CER.

Gross profit rose 6% to 460 (434) MSEK, for a margin of 45.4% (45.5%).

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 26% to 224 (178) MSEK, for a margin of 22.1% (18.7%).

Items Affecting Comparability (IACs) of 7 (-18) MSEK, related to long term incentive programs.

Net profit for the period amounted to 138 (55) MSEK.

Earnings per share amounted to 1.70 (0.67) SEK before dilution, 1.69 (0.67) SEK after dilution.

Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital increased to 203 (148) MSEK.

Significant events after the period

Raised 2025 adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to 18.0-19.5 percent (from 17.5-19.0).

Appointed Stefan Wård as new CFO.

Storytel's streaming service launched in Estonia.

New partnership with RDF Media to accelerate audiobook growth in Chile.

Financial summary

MSEK Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Change Jan-Sep 2025 Jan-Sep 2024 Change Group Revenue¹ 1,013 954 6% 2,925 2,770 6% Streaming Revenue² 884 852 4% 2,600 2,498 4% Publishing Revenue³ 324 285 14% 907 793 14% Gross profit 460 434 6% 1,317 1,223 8% Gross margin % 45.4 45.5 -0.1p 45.0 44.1 0.9p Operating profit 152 87 74% 289 110 161% Adjusted EBITDA 224 178 26% 537 410 31% Adjusted EBITDA margin % 22.1 18.7 3.4p 18.4 14.8 3.6p EBITDA 232 161 44% 528 322 64% Earnings per share, basic (SEK) 1.70 0.67 154% 2.45 0.72 240% Earnings per share, diluted (SEK) 1.69 0.67 152% 2.43 0.72 238% Cash flow from operations before changes in working capital 203 148 37% 430 283 52% Cash flow for the period 45 140 -68% -77 11 -790% Net Interest-Bearing Debt (NIBD) 23 202 -88% 23 202 -88% NIBD/adjusted R12 EBITDA ratio 0.03 0.40 -92% 0.03 0.40 -92% ¹ The adjustments from segment level to group level are 1) Removing Storytel Norway at 50%, 2) Removing internal publishing revenue from Net Sales and adding internal publishing revenue as cost reduction within Cost of Sales, 3) Costs related to central group overhead functions 4) Adding result from Norway in accordance with the equity method. See Note 5 to the financial statements for additional details. ² Streaming revenue includes 50% of Storytel Norway's revenue in line with Storytels ownership. ³ Publishing revenue includes both external and group-internal revenue.

Certified adviser

FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:

Stefan Wård, CFO & IR, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 73 182 01 43

Email: stefan.ward@storytel.com

Malin Lindborn, Head of Communications, Storytel Group

Tel: +46 735 33 17 70

Email: malin.lindborn@storytel.com

About Storytel Group

We are a storytelling company. Driven by our purpose - "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories" - Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.



Storytel Group operates in two business areas: Streaming and Publishing. The streaming service is one of the largest audiobook and e-book services, offering more than 1.8 million titles, in 55 languages to more than 2.6 million subscribers under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. Through the Publishing unit, we deliver high-quality stories from acclaimed authors across numerous genres via renowned publishing houses such as Bokfabriken, Gummerus, Lind & Co, Norstedts Publishing Group, People's and Storyside. The headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden.

This information is information that Storytel AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-28 08:00 CET.

Attachments

Report Interim Report January September 2025 Storytel AB

Quarterly Figures Interim Report January-September 2025

SOURCE: Storytel AB (publ)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/storytel-group-reports-record-high-profitability-and-solid-inflow-of-subscribe-1092497