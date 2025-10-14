Storytel AB: Storytel enters partnership with RDF Media to accelerate audiobook growth in Chile

Storytel, one of the world's leading audiobook and e-book streaming services, and RDF Media, a leading Chilean and Latam radio, digital audio and podcast production company, have entered a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to jointly develop and grow the audiobook market in Chile.

Storytel and RDF Media have entered a long-term strategic partnership to jointly develop and grow the audiobook and ebook market in Chile. The partnership brings together Storytel's technical capabilities and streaming platform, global go-to-market expertise and extensive content catalog with RDF Media's deep local market insight and leading position in Chilean digital audio production, reinforced by RDF's daily reach of 1.5 million Chileans through its radio stations and social media channels.

"Chile is a market where we see great potential and growing audiobook traction. This partnership allows us to offer the Chilean customers' access to Storytel's first-class content, delivered with a truly local focus that reflects their specific tastes and culture. Partnering with RDF Media is the perfect way to build a strong foundation and part of a broader ambition to grow in select markets where we see meaningful opportunity", says Claus Wamsler-Nielsen, Chief Commercial Officer at Storytel Group.

The joint partnership between Storytel and RDF is launching today, and introduces a platform with a stronger local identity, reflecting a commitment to the Chilean customers. Through their nationwide radio networks and social media channels, RDF will actively promote the Storytel brand, category and content, helping Storytel reach broad and diverse audiences across the country. They will also develop exclusive local content, further anchoring Storytel's offer in culturally relevant narratives and voices.

"Since 2019, RDF Media has been driven by a strategic plan tied to development and innovation in digital audio across Chile and the wider Latam region. This evolution, and our partnership with one of the world's most relevant platforms for audiobooks and e-books, challenges us to generate more and better content, accelerate a habit that is becoming increasingly established in the country, and design a cultural ecosystem connected to this industry", says Gabriel Polgati, Executive Director of RDF Media.

The enhanced and localized focus on Chile will be operated through existing Storytel resources and in close collaboration with RDF.

About Storytel Group

We are a storytelling company. Driven by our purpose - "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories" - Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.



Storytel Group operates in two business areas: Streaming and Publishing. The streaming service is one of the largest audiobook and e-book services, offering more than 1.8 million titles, in 55 languages to more than 2.5 million subscribers. Through the Publishing unit, we deliver high-quality stories from acclaimed authors across numerous genres via renowned publishing houses such as Bokfabriken, Gummerus, Lind & Co, Norstedts Publishing Group, People's and Storyside. The headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden.

About RDF Media

RDF Media is a leading company in Chile and Latam dedicated to the development of the radio, podcasting and digital audio industry in the region. Recognized as one of the most prestigious podcast producers in the region, RDF Media offers deep expertise in local content creation and digital audio market trends. RDF Media owns and operates several radio stations including Play FM, Sonar FM, 13c Radio, and Tele13 Radio, along with the podcasting platform Emisor Podcasting. As part of the 13 Holding, which includes one of Chile's most important free-to-air television channels along with other communication platforms, RDF Media focuses on innovation in audio, including streaming, podcasting, and user-focused digital experiences.

