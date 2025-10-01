Storytel AB: Storytel Group Appoints Stefan Wård As New CFO

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Storytel AB (publ) (STO:STORY B) - Storytel Group (STORY B) today announced the appointment of Stefan Wård as its new CFO. He joins from Pareto Securities where he served as Head of Research Sweden for the past eight years. Stefan will be part of the executive management team, reporting to Group CEO Bodil Eriksson Torp, effective by October 6, 2025.

"I am delighted to welcome Stefan as Storytel Group's new CFO. His extensive experience within the financial sector, combined with a deep understanding of our company, makes him a perfect addition to the management team. His insights will be key in strengthening our financial position and ensuring the company's continued growth", says Bodil Eriksson Torp , CEO Storytel Group.

Stefan Wård brings over 25 years of extensive experience in the financial sector, with a strong background in equity research. He joins Storytel Group from Pareto Securities, where he served as Head of Research Sweden for the past eight years. His career began in 1998 as an IT analyst at Handelsbanken, followed by roles at prominent Nordic and international investment banks, primarily focusing on analytical coverage of high-growth companies and experience as a broker of US stocks to the Nordic market.

"Having followed Storytel Group with great enthusiasm for 20 years, I am deeply impressed by its robust business model, which seamlessly integrates best-in-class publishing and distribution. The potential for growth here is immense. I'm excited to step in as CFO to apply my experience and contribute to the next chapter of the company's success", says Stefan Wård , incoming CFO Storytel Group.

Stefan Wård will be based at the Storytel Group Headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Storytel Group

We are a storytelling company. Driven by our purpose - "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories" - Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.

Storytel Group operates in two business areas: Streaming and Publishing. The streaming service is one of the largest audiobook and e-book services, offering more than 1.8 million titles, in 55 languages to more than 2.5 million subscribers. Through the Publishing unit, we deliver high-quality stories from acclaimed authors across numerous genres via renowned publishing houses such as Bokfabriken, Gummerus, Lind & Co, Norstedts Publishing Group, People's and Storyside. The headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden.

