Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14ZN9 | ISIN: SE0007439443 | Ticker-Symbol: DST
Frankfurt
01.10.25 | 08:17
7,305 Euro
-1,15 % -0,085
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STORYTEL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STORYTEL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,3457,37511:25
7,3457,38011:24
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2025 09:26 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Storytel AB: Storytel Group Appoints Stefan Wård As New CFO

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Storytel AB (publ) (STO:STORY B) - Storytel Group (STORY B) today announced the appointment of Stefan Wård as its new CFO. He joins from Pareto Securities where he served as Head of Research Sweden for the past eight years. Stefan will be part of the executive management team, reporting to Group CEO Bodil Eriksson Torp, effective by October 6, 2025.

"I am delighted to welcome Stefan as Storytel Group's new CFO. His extensive experience within the financial sector, combined with a deep understanding of our company, makes him a perfect addition to the management team. His insights will be key in strengthening our financial position and ensuring the company's continued growth", says Bodil Eriksson Torp , CEO Storytel Group.

Stefan Wård brings over 25 years of extensive experience in the financial sector, with a strong background in equity research. He joins Storytel Group from Pareto Securities, where he served as Head of Research Sweden for the past eight years. His career began in 1998 as an IT analyst at Handelsbanken, followed by roles at prominent Nordic and international investment banks, primarily focusing on analytical coverage of high-growth companies and experience as a broker of US stocks to the Nordic market.

"Having followed Storytel Group with great enthusiasm for 20 years, I am deeply impressed by its robust business model, which seamlessly integrates best-in-class publishing and distribution. The potential for growth here is immense. I'm excited to step in as CFO to apply my experience and contribute to the next chapter of the company's success", says Stefan Wård , incoming CFO Storytel Group.

Stefan Wård will be based at the Storytel Group Headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden.

Certified adviser
FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:
Niklas Alm, Interim Head of Investor Relations, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 70 824 40 88
Email: niklas.alm@storytel.com

Malin Lindborn, Head of Communications, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 735 33 17 70
Email: malin.lindborn@storytel.com

About Storytel Group
We are a storytelling company. Driven by our purpose - "Leading the future of storytelling, we move the world through stories" - Storytel Group inspires and entertains people around the world by blending innovation with tradition. We bring stories to life across various formats for everyone to discover. Anytime. Anywhere.

Storytel Group operates in two business areas: Streaming and Publishing. The streaming service is one of the largest audiobook and e-book services, offering more than 1.8 million titles, in 55 languages to more than 2.5 million subscribers. Through the Publishing unit, we deliver high-quality stories from acclaimed authors across numerous genres via renowned publishing houses such as Bokfabriken, Gummerus, Lind & Co, Norstedts Publishing Group, People's and Storyside. The headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden.

Attachments
Storytel Group appoints Stefan Wård as new CFO

SOURCE: Storytel AB (publ)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/storytel-group-appoints-stefan-w%c3%a5rd-as-new-cfo-1080561

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.