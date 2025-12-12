QLife Holding AB: Egoo Health powers AI-driven personalized diabetes management in China

Qlife Holding AB ("Qlife" or the "Company") is proud to announce that its Egoo Health blood testing platform will play a central role in a groundbreaking project launched by Hipro Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("Hipro") in collaboration with Beijing Tsinghua Changgung Hospital. The initiative, titled "AI-Assisted Precision Care System for Achieving Synergistic Remission/Reversal of Type 2 Diabetes and MASLD," aims to transform chronic disease management for millions of patients in China. The project is a performance evaluation study which allows the hospital to use the Egoo HbA1c (3-months average glucose) with patients although it is not yet approved for sales. The results of the study will be part of a later filing for regulatory approval.

With diabetes and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) also called "fatty-liver disease" on the rise, traditional care models have struggled with challenges such as overreliance on medication, hospital-centric treatment, and fragmented follow-up. This project introduces a full-cycle integrated management solution that shifts the paradigm from passive treatment to proactive health management-powered by the Egoo Health platform.

Egoo: Bringing Professional Testing Home

The Egoo testing platform enables patients to perform professional-grade companion diagnostic tests at home, including key indicators such as HbA1c, urinary microalbumin, creatinine, and blood lipids. Its high accuracy, ease of use, and portability eliminate the need for frequent hospital visits, bridging the "last mile" in continuous monitoring and improving convenience and continuity for patients.

AI-Driven Personalized Care

Complementing Egoo's at-home testing capabilities, the project introduces an AI-powered digital twin health management platform. This innovative system combines expertise from endocrinologists, general practitioners, nutritionists, exercise specialists, and psychological counselors to deliver real-time monitoring, personalized nutrition plans, behavioral guidance, and lifestyle support. Patients benefit from a unique "specialist co-management + digital assistant" model, ensuring comprehensive and sustained care beyond the hospital setting.

A New Era in Chronic Disease Management

This collaboration marks a significant step toward a new model of "home testing + intelligent management + long-term maintenance." By integrating advanced diagnostics with AI-driven health services, the project sets a scalable blueprint for precision chronic disease management-delivering more efficient, convenient, and effective solutions for patients.

"We are thrilled to see Egoo at the heart of such an ambitious initiative in China. This project exemplifies how technology can empower patients and healthcare providers to move beyond traditional care models. By combining accurate home testing with AI-driven health management, we are helping to redefine chronic disease care for millions of people," said Thomas Warthoe, CEO of Qlife.

Qlife is a Swedish company based in Göteborg, which develops and markets an innovative medical technology platform, Egoo.Health ("Egoo"), with the goal of giving people access to clinical biomarker data when testing at home. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: QLIFE). G&W Fondkommission is the Company's Certified Adviser. For additional information, please visit www.qlifeholding.com.