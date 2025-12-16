QLife Holding AB: The Letter of Intent with Hipro Biotechnology regarding the reverse takeover has been extended until 31 December 2026 and the valuation term will re-evaluated once a structure has been established

Qlife Holding AB ("Qlife" or the "Company") announces an extension of the non-binding Letter of Intent regarding the potential reverse takeover (the "Transaction") with Hipro Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("Hipro"). The Transaction was announced by the Company through a press release on 5 June 2025. Both companies remain fully committed to the strategic rationale for the reverse takeover and intend to complete the Transaction. However, in light of Nasdaq Stockholm AB's ("Nasdaq") current position, that it will not approve the contemplated "Red Chip" structure for the Transaction, Qlife and Hipro acknowledge that the process may take longer than originally anticipated. While alternative structures are being evaluated, the companies will in the short term focus on deepening their collaboration and accelerating the business and operational synergies already identified by entering into an exclusive commercial agreement. The exclusivity of the non-binding Letter of Intent has been extended, and the Transaction remains conditional upon, inter alia, the signing of a share purchase agreement no later than 31 December 2026. Both parties intend to continue their joint value creation for the benefit of both companies. The parties have agreed that the valuation term in the non-binding Letter of Intent will be re-evaluated once a revised transaction structure has been established.

The Transaction was first announced by the Company through a press release on 5 June 2025. On 5 October 2025, the Company announced that the term and exclusivity of the non-binding Letter of Intent was extended and the Transaction would be conditional upon, inter alia, the signing of a share purchase agreement no later than 31 December 2025. Following the extension of the non-binding Letter of Intent, Nasdaq has informed the Company that it will not approve the contemplated Red Chip structure, as announced by the Company on 14 November 2025.

For more information about the intended terms of the Transaction, please refer to the press release that was published on 5 June 2025 "Qlife Holding AB: Qlife enters letter of intent with Hipro Biotechnology Co., Ltd. to join forces through a reverse takeover".

This disclosure contains information that Qlife Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 2025-12-16 08:30 CET

