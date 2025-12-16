QLife Holding AB: Qlife and Hipro sign exclusive commercial agreement covering Qlife's sale of Hipro products in EU and US markets

Qlife Holding AB ("Qlife" or the "Company"), a first mover in clinical-grade home diagnostics, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive commercial agreement with Hipro Biotechnology Co., Ltd. ("Hipro"), granting Qlife the rights to sell, distribute, and sublicense Hipro's portfolio of products in the European Union and the United States.

Hipro's products are well-established in China and already hold regulatory approvals for the EU market. In November 2024, Hipro achieved a major milestone with FDA approval in the US for its HbA1c test on the Hipro A1 platform, a critical tool for diabetes management. This approval represents a strategically important entry into the US market for Hipro and creates significant partnership opportunities for Qlife starting in 2026.

The new agreement will further strengthen the partnership with Hipro on validation and commercialisation of the Egoo Q300 platform. Over the past two years, Qlife and Hipro have collaborated to align the Egoo Q300 and Hipro A1 platforms with identical optics and reagents. This integration positions Egoo Q300 as a natural extension of Hipro A1, paving the way for a next-generation solution in home self-testing once regulatory approvals are secured. Together, the combined product portfolio offers immediate sales opportunities through Hipro's approved products while the Egoo productline adds a crucial step towards decentralized healthcare.

The combined commercialization strategy will deliver an integrated disease management model for clinical blood biomarker testing, addressing multiple decentralized health segments-from patient home-hospital and pharmacy-based blood testing services to consumer self-testing at home. This approach reflects Qlife and Hipro's shared vision of transforming healthcare through accessibility, convenience, and innovation.

The Agreement takes effect on this date and will remain in force for twenty years. If the Agreement is not terminated at lease twelve months in advance, the Agreement will be automatically renewed for a period of five years each time, subject to prior written notice of twelve months by either party prior to the end of each prolongation.

Qlife has released a detailed presentation available on its website: https://qlifeholding.com/en/investors/presentations

In January, the Company will launch an updated Egoo Health website showcasing the joint product portfolio and outlining plans for sales and partnership initiatives.

"Partnering with Qlife enables Hipro to extend the reach of our innovative diagnostic solutions into key global markets. The integration of our platforms will deliver a seamless experience for healthcare professionals and patients, supporting better disease management and improving quality of care. We are excited to collaborate on advancing home and point-of-care testing worldwide, says Shushun Hao, CEO of Hipro.

"This agreement marks a significant step forward in Qlife's mission to make clinical-grade diagnostics accessible beyond traditional healthcare settings. By combining Hipro's proven product portfolio with our Egoo platform, we are creating a powerful foundation for decentralized testing solutions that empower patients and providers alike. Together, we are shaping the future of personalized healthcare, says Thomas Warthoe, CEO of Qlife.

Qlife is a Swedish company based in Göteborg, developing and marketing the innovative Egoo.Health medical technology platform. The platform aims to provide individuals with access to clinical biomarker data through home testing. Qlife is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: QLIFE). G&W Fondkommission is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.qlifeholding.com.