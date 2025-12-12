Statkraft AS: Anna Nord Bjercke resigns as CFO of Statkraft

(Oslo, Norway, 12 December 2025) - CFO Anna Nord Bjercke in Statkraft AS has decided to step down from her position to pursue a career outside the company. EVP People, Organisation and Sustainability, Tone Aastveit Skuterud, will be acting CFO from 1 January 2026.



Tone Aastveit Skuterud joined Statkraft's Group Management from in April 2025, coming from Telenor where she held several senior management positions. Prior to her tenure at Telenor, Skuterud spent 12 years at Statkraft, where her responsibilities included serving as SVP Financial Reporting, Accounting, and Strategic Finance, Senior Advisor Corporate Strategy, as well as SVP Corporate Audit. Skuterud holds a Master's degree (MSc) in Business and Economics from BI Norwegian Business School, and an Executive MBA in Strategic Management from The Norwegian School of Economics (NHH).



Anna Nord Bjercke joined Statkraft as CFO and part of Group Management in January 2024.



"After two inspiring and challenging years where we have sharpened the business strategy, divested non-core activities and significantly reduced our cost base, it is time for me to pursue opportunities outside Statkraft. It has been a privilege working for Europe's largest renewable energy producer with so many competent and engaged people," says Bjercke.



"I want to thank Anna for her many contributions to further strengthen Statkraft's financial robustness and competitiveness in a period of increased uncertainty in the energy sector. Delivering on our planned divestments is an important milestone in delivering on our new strategy, enabling new investments and continuing to build scale," says Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal, President and CEO of Statkraft AS.



A recruitment process to find a new CFO will be initiated shortly.

