Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Michael Malana as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of the Company, effective today, following the resignation of Dennis Cojuco as the Company's CFO.

Mr. Malana brings more than 20 years of international experience in financial management, financial reporting and general corporate governance. He has held senior financial executive roles across the natural resources, biotechnology, and manufacturing sectors. Mr. Malana holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Concordia University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (Certified Management Accountant).

The Board, management, and extended Apex team extend their sincere thanks to Mr. Cojuco for his exemplary service and dedication and contribution to the company.

Clarification on the Amended Lithium Creek Project Option Agreement

The Company also wishes to clarify that the exploration and development expenditures due to be completed on or before August 25, 2026, in its news release dated October 27, 2025, increased from $1,000,000 (instead of $1,200,000) to $1,266,000.

About Apex Resources Inc.

Apex is a Vancouver-based exploration company with a suite of precious and critical minerals projects and historic mines located in the United States and Canada.

The Lithium Creek Project is Apex's flagship project with placer claims covering hundreds of square miles within the aerially extensive Fernley, Humboldt, and Carson Sinks, and includes widespread naturally flowing lithium brine groundwater. The Lithium Creek Project is strategically located near the City of Reno and within 40 minutes of the principle North American battery hub, hosting the Tesla Gigafactory and other key industry players in the Lithium Ion battery supply chain.

The Jersey-Emerald Property is wholly owned by Apex and encompasses the historic Jersey Lead-Zinc Mine - British Columbia's second largest historic zinc mine, and the Emerald Tungsten Mine - Canada's second largest historic tungsten mine, both located in southern British Columbia.

