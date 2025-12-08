Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a drilling program at its Jersey-Emerald Property (the "Property"), located in southern British Columbia.

Drilling was successfully completed on the road-accessible Jersey-Emerald Property. A total of 938.5 m was completed across five drillholes, with crews completing the work in a safe and environmentally sustainable way. The proximity of the Property to the town of Salmo, approximately 20 km by road, supported the high efficiency realized for the drill program.

The primary targets of the 2025 drilling campaign were tungsten, zinc, and bismuth mineralization which are all listed in Canada's critical minerals list. Tungsten is especially an enticing target on the Property as there was extensive exploration for the metal in the 1950's throughout the Property. Many of these tungsten occurrences were subject to trenching or shallow drilling but are, in general, under-explored leaving ample opportunity for discovery via modern exploration techniques. Ammonium paratungstate concentrate has also nearly doubled in price since it achieved a 12 year high in May 20251.

Zinc mineralization was also a primary target of the drilling program as there remain gaps in the historical exploration where potential exists to further define and expand sphalerite (zinc sulfide) mineralization. The sphalerite mineralization at the historic Jersey Mine is reported to be enriched in indium2, a metal which was not appreciated during the production phase of the Jersey Mine but is immensely important in the current market.

The Company is eagerly anticipating the assay results and will provide a further update when they are received.

About Apex Resources Inc.

Apex is a Vancouver-based exploration company with a suite of precious and critical minerals projects and historic mines located in the United States and Canada.

The Jersey-Emerald Property is wholly owned by Apex and encompasses the historic Jersey Lead-Zinc Mine - British Columbia's second largest historic zinc mine, and the historic Emerald Tungsten Mine - Canada's second largest historic tungsten mine, both located in southern British Columbia.

The Lithium Creek Project is Apex's flagship project with placer claims covering hundreds of square miles within the aerially extensive Fernley, Humboldt, and Carson Sinks, and includes widespread naturally flowing lithium brine groundwater. The Lithium Creek Project is strategically located near the City of Reno and within 40 minutes of the principle North American battery hub, hosting the Tesla Gigafactory and other key industry players in the Lithium Ion battery supply chain.

The technical information in this news release, prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument standards ("NI 43-101"), has been reviewed and approved by Linda Caron, P. Eng., a Qualified Person, who is independent of Apex.

