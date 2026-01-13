Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV: APX) (OTCID: SLMLF) ("Apex" or the "Company") announces the assay results of the 2025 drilling program at its Jersey Emerald Property (the "Property"), located in southern British Columbia (Figure 1).

A drill program, totalling 938.5 metres in five NQ diameter drillholes, was completed on the Property in 2025. The primary goal of the program was to test for tungsten mineralization near several historical occurrences on the Property, with several nearby ancillary targets of reduced intrusion gold-bismuth mineralization and lead-zinc mineralization. The drill program was completed with high efficiency, which is imparted by the proximity of the Property to the town of Salmo and experienced crews.

Drillholes J25-01 and J25-04 successfully intersected multiple garnet-diopside skarn horizons hosting disseminated scheelite mineralization1. Drillhole J25-01 intersected 0.309% W (0.389% WO3) over 0.98 m (222.72-223.70 m), extending the Emerald East Zone. Drillhole J25-04 encountered 0.291% W (0.367% WO3) over 0.96 m (24.34-25.30 m) at the historical Alfie Showing, providing important stratigraphic and structural information in the overburden covered area along with drillhole J25-05. Drillhole J25-02 intersected 3.16% Zn over 3.30 m (34.00-37.30 m) and 11.3% Zn over 0.80 m (46.40- 47.20 m). Drillhole J25-03 encountered the underlying granitic intrusion before reaching the targeted Lower Zinc Horizon target, leaving good potential remaining in this area south of the Jersey Mine.

The Property hosts multiple historical occurrences and new targets for critical and precious metal mineralization. The district was first established with the discovery of high-grade orogenic gold mineralization in the Sheep Creek area (Figure 2). The Jersey Emerald Property contains the southern extension of this belt hosting the Summit, Ore Hill, and Bonanza Mines which all produced high-grade gold and silver from polymetallic quartz veins in the Sheep Creek Anticline. The weighted average grades produced from the three mines combined are 1.11 oz/t Au (34.57 g/t Au) and 2.00 oz/t Ag (62.46 g/t Ag)2 over a total 3,349 tonnes mined.

The rush for gold led prospectors southwest of Sheep Creek to discover significant lead-zinc mineralization at the Jersey, HB, and ReMac Mines. This southern Kootenay Arc district is the second largest producer of zinc in the province and near to the Pb-Zn smelter located in Trail. The Emerald Mine was an important tungsten producer for Canada and hosts a current indicated resource estimate of 1,472,803 tonnes grading 0.173% WO3 and inferred resource estimate of 5,128,045 tonnes grading 0.227% WO33. Significant gold and silver mineralization was also discovered in this area, although the focus from the 1940's onward was for the Mississippi Valley Type Pb-Zn mineralization and Skarn-hosted tungsten mineralization.

There is now excellent potential indicated for high-grade precious metal mineralization along the Western Ag-Au Trend associated with Laib Formation carbonate and clastic rocks primarily in the west limb of the Jersey Anticline. Several important occurrences occur along this trend with the Aspen Mine to the north, the Leroy Showing in the central area, and the newly acquired Meadow View Showing in the southern portion of the +12-kilometre-long trend.

The Aspen Mine was developed between 1912 and 1928 and drilling in 1980-1981 defined a historical resource of 54,146 tons of 6.85 oz/ton Ag (234.8 g/t Ag) with minor lead-zinc-copper-gold values over an average thickness of 11.17 feet (3.40 m)4. The Aspen Showing is located ~2.0 km south of the Aspen Mine and records similar mineralization with 2018 grab sample results up to 286 g/t Ag and 1.29 g/t Au5.

The mineralization at the Aspen Mine is described as silicified limestone hosting discrete tetrahedrite mineralization with high silver grades. Similar mineralization is described at the Meadowview Showing, which was recently acquired by the Company after decades of being held but not worked. The Meadow View Showing has reported assays between 27 and 69 oz/t silver (925 - 2,365 g/t Ag) during early production in 1926 and has not been subject to modern exploration6.

The Leroy Showing is characterized by a series of pits, adits and trenches along a 300 m corridor near the centre of the western Ag-Au Trend. Several grab samples from quartz-pyrrhotite-pyrite veins and silicified zones near the Reeves Limestone-Emerald Argillite contact have returned greater than 20.0 g/t Au and a chip sample collected in 1994 returned 5.97 g/t Au over 3.00 m of silicified limestone7.

Footnote 1: All drill core assay samples have been collected from ½ NQ core, sawn with a diamond saw with the sample intervals marked by technical personnel. A full QAQC program using blanks and standards was utilized to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. QAQC samples are submitted approximately at every 10th sample, or a minimum of 10% of the total sample stream. Appropriate standards are used to provide quality control information on high grade and medium to low grade samples. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to ALS Labs in Langley, British Columbia. Drill core samples were crushed to 2 mm and a 250-gram sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns. The sub-sample was analysed using a combination of ALS Labs Au-AA25 for Au and ME-MS61 (4 acid digestion) for silver, base metals and other trace elements. Au-AA25 for gold is an ore grade fire assay of a 30 g pulp with an AAS finish with a detection range between 0.01 and 100 ppm). ME-MS61 utilizes four acid digestion and provides ore grade analytical data on silver, base metals and 44 other elements. For tungsten results above 1,000 ppm W using method ME-MS61, samples were assayed by fusion with XRF finish (ALS Labs method ME-XRF15b). Reported widths of mineralization are drill hole intervals or core lengths recovered. Insufficient data exists to permit the calculation of true width of the reported mineralized intervals. Conversion of W% to WO3% is done for comparison purposes and at a factor of WO3% = W% x 1.2610.

Footnote 2: BC Minfile Database.

Footnote 3: Bird, S. 2021. NI 43-101 Resource Estimate for the Jersey-Emerald Project. Posted on SEDAR and on Company website.

Footnote 4: The QP cannot verify the historical resource estimate. Taylor, D.P. 1984. Report on the Aspen Silver Property. BC Property File Report PF674409.

Footnote 5: Historical sampling by Margaux Resources who held the property under option from ApexResources. Sample results and analytical certificates provided to Apex and checked by QP.

Footnote 6: Fyles, J.T. and Hewlett, C., 1959. Stratigraphy and structure of the Salmo lead-zinc area; BC Ministry of Energy and Mines. Bulletin, 41, p.162.

Footnote 7: Troup, A.G. 1994. Assessment Report on the Jersey Property. BC Assessment Report #23486.

About Apex Resources Inc.

Apex is a Vancouver-based exploration company with a suite of precious and critical minerals projects and historic mines located in the United States and Canada.

The Jersey-Emerald Property is wholly owned by Apex and encompasses the historic Jersey Lead-Zinc Mine - British Columbia's second largest historic zinc mine, and the Emerald Tungsten Mine - Canada's second largest historic tungsten mine, both located in southern British Columbia.

The Lithium Creek Project is Apex's flagship project with placer claims covering hundreds of square miles within the aerially extensive Fernley, Humboldt, and Carson Sinks, and includes widespread naturally flowing lithium brine groundwater. The Lithium Creek Project is strategically located near the City of Reno and within 40 minutes of the principle North American battery hub, hosting the Tesla Gigafactory and other key industry players in the Lithium Ion battery supply chain.

The technical information in this news release, prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument standards ("NI 43-101"), has been reviewed and approved by Linda Caron, P. Eng., a Qualified Person, who is independent of Apex.

