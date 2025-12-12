Anzeige
Freitag, 12.12.2025
Schock aus China - Lithium zieht an, Antimon wird politisch: Diese Aktie könnte 2026 durchstarten
WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362
Tradegate
11.12.25 | 14:54
4,620 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
PR Newswire
12.12.2025 12:42 Uhr
64 Leser
BH Macro Limited - Timetable for Share Conversions and update on Class Closure Resolutions

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

BH Macro Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Timetable for Share Conversions and update on Class Closure Resolutions

12 December 2025

The Company announces that, for operational reasons, the deadline for receipt of share conversion requests for the December 2025 share conversion date has been brought forward to midday (GMT) on 30 December 2025.

Class Closure Resolutions ("CCRs") may be triggered in respect of either or both the Company's Sterling and US dollar share classes following the announcement of the final month-end net asset values for 31 December 2025. If either or both of the CCRs are triggered, the Company will suspend the ability for shareholders to convert shares from one class to another class for the duration of the CCR process, starting with and including the January 2026 conversion date.

Shareholders are reminded that, in accordance with the Company's articles of incorporation, CCRs would be triggered for the year ended 31 December 2025 in respect of either class of the Company's shares if the average daily closing market price of the relevant class of shares during 2025 was 8 per cent. or more below the average net asset value per share of such class taken over the 12 month-end NAV calculation dates occurring in 2025.

Should CCRs be triggered in respect of either or both classes of the Company's shares, a further announcement will be made in due course.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

Manager
Brevan Howard Capital Management LP
Email: bhmacro.ir@brevanhoward.com

Corporate Broker
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
William Simmonds / Rupert Budge
Tel: +44 (0)20 3493 8000


