Lotus Technology Inc.: Lotus Tech Debuts its First PHEV, Advancing into Wider Markets

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: LOT) today provided an update on its new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model. The model made its public debut on December 5, 2025 through inclusion in the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of PRC's new-vehicle catalogue. As the first PHEV in Lotus' 77-year history, this marks a key milestone in the brand's electrification roadmap and reflects its commitment to meet growing consumer demand across diversified powertrain segments.

Official launch of the model in China is scheduled in the first quarter of 2026, with a dedicated technology preview event planned for January 2026. Overseas rollouts will follow afterwards.

