Freitag, 12.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schock aus China - Lithium zieht an, Antimon wird politisch: Diese Aktie könnte 2026 durchstarten
WKN: A3EYU4 | ISIN: US54572F1012
Frankfurt
12.12.25 | 09:59
1,110 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.12.2025 13:06 Uhr
Lotus Technology Inc.: Lotus Tech Debuts its First PHEV, Advancing into Wider Markets

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: LOT) today provided an update on its new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model. The model made its public debut on December 5, 2025 through inclusion in the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of PRC's new-vehicle catalogue. As the first PHEV in Lotus' 77-year history, this marks a key milestone in the brand's electrification roadmap and reflects its commitment to meet growing consumer demand across diversified powertrain segments.

Official launch of the model in China is scheduled in the first quarter of 2026, with a dedicated technology preview event planned for January 2026. Overseas rollouts will follow afterwards.

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "should", "expect", "intend", "will", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "predict", "potential", "forecast", "plan", "seek", "future", "propose" or "continue", or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Technology Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contact Information
For investor inquiries
ir@group-lotus.com


