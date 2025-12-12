

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RHM.DE), a German aerospace and defense company, Friday announced that it has secured an order to supply Skyranger 30 system for both mobile and dismounted use to the Dutch Ministry of Defense.



The company added that the order value is in the high three digit million-euro range without going into any specifications.



The first Skyranger weapon platforms are to be delivered at the end of 2028 with the final delivery happening before 2029 end.



Additionally, the Dutch Defense Ministry has ordered tactical level control nodes and hooklift transport platforms for purely stationary deployment and is to be integrated into the existing Dutch air defense architecture, classroom simulators and a comprehensive integrated logistics support package.



Currently, RHM shares are trading at 1618.50 EUR, up 1% on the Xetra Stock Exchange.



