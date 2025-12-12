

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reddit has challenged in court the Australian government's social media ban for children aged below 16.



A new law that the Australian government labeled as 'world-leading' requires social media companies to block access to under-16s from having account in ten social media platforms - including TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, X, Threads, Snapchat, Kick, Twitch, Instagram and Reddit.



The companies that run these platforms who fail to take 'reasonable steps' to enforce the new rules are liable to pay fines of up to $49.5 million Australian dollars (US$33 million), reports say.



The government says the first-of-its-kind ban in the world is aimed at protecting children from addictive algorithms, online predators, and digital bullies.



Reddit is complying with the ban, but said it is challenging the law legally arguing that the policy has serious implications for privacy and political rights.



'Despite the best intentions, this law is missing the mark,' Reddit said on its website.



'There are more effective ways for the Australian government to accomplish our shared goal of protecting youth.'



The ban has already been challenged in the High Court by two Australian teenagers.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News