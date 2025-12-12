Gladstone Investment Corporation Acquires Rowan Energy

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) ("Gladstone Investment") is pleased to announce its acquisition of Rowan Energy, Inc. ("Rowan") along with Xyresic Capital ("Xyresic"). Gladstone Investment provided senior secured debt and the majority of the equity to complete the transaction.

Rowan, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is a leading U.S. oil-and-gas services company specializing in advanced frac sand filtration, completion-equipment deployment and field-operations support. "Rowan's commitment to delivering outstanding solutions for its customers has been central to its impressive growth. We are proud to invest in a business that has set the standard for success in its sector and see tremendous growth potential ahead. Further, we are thrilled to expand our relationship with Xyresic," said Christopher Lee, Senior Managing Director of Gladstone Investment.

"Our investment in Rowan aligns with our pursuit of opportunities that provide reliable dividend income and the potential for attractive long-term capital appreciation resulting in capital gains for our shareholders. We look forward to working together with the management team to realize this value creation," said David Dullum, President of Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments in lower middle market businesses in connection with acquisitions, changes in control, and recapitalizations. Additional information on the transaction can be found at www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

For Investor Relations inquiries related to any of the monthly dividend paying Gladstone funds, please visit www.gladstone.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements in this press release regarding the longer-term prospects of Gladstone Investment and Rowan and its management team, and the ability of Gladstone Investment and Rowan to grow and expand are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on Gladstone Investment's current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in Gladstone Investment's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gladstone Investment undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

