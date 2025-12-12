Cleveland Cavaliers Launch Cavs Book Bus Presented by KeyBank in Partnership with the Cleveland Kids' Book Bank

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / December 12, 2025 / KeyBank:

The Cavs Books Bus will distribute books for Cuyahoga County students at no cost, supporting a more equitable learning environment

The Cleveland Cavaliers recently launched the Cavs Book Bus presented by KeyBank in partnership with the Cleveland Kids' Book Bank at a special event held at Artemus Ward Elementary School. Transforming the school day into a celebration of reading, the immersive book fair experience surprised students as the Cavs Book Bus arrived on campus.

"Education has always been a core focus of our community platform at the Cleveland Cavaliers, as we recognize the transformative impact literacy can have on a child's future," said Nic Barlage CEO of Rock Entertainment Group, Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Arena. "Our partnership with KeyBank and the Cleveland Kids' Book Bank is a powerful extension of our dedication to youth, learning and equity in Northeast Ohio. Together, we are working to ensure every child in our city has books in their home - sparking a love for reading, inspiring dreams and empowering success both inside and outside the classroom."

The Cavs Book Bus is dedicated to narrowing literacy gaps in Cleveland by making sure under-resourced students have access to books in their own home. This mobile program visits local schools and various community activities each year inviting students to select free books to grow their personal home libraries. In partnership with the Cleveland Kids' Book Bank, distributed books will continue to foster literacy and a passion for reading at no cost to children who pass through the bus.

"Watching a child step onto the Cavs Book Bus and find a book that feels like it was meant just for them-that's the magic that fuels our work. Every book a child chooses builds confidence, joy, and possibility, and helps grow a home library that reflects who they are. Partnerships like this one are what make true book access possible in Cleveland, ensuring every child has the stories they deserve." Natalie Friedl, Cleveland Kids' Book Bank Executive Director.

The launch event at Artemus Ward featured special appearances from the Cavs mascot Sir CC and the entertainment teams, as second and third grade students explored the Book Bus and chose their books. Speakers, including Nic Barlage, Natalie Friedl, Executive Director of the Cleveland Kids' Book Bank and Patty Jurca, Chief Marketing Officer at KeyBank, each emphasized the importance of collaboration in supporting youth literacy and educational opportunities in Northeast Ohio.

"KeyBank is deeply committed to strengthening the communities we serve, and education is a cornerstone of that commitment because it creates pathways to opportunity and long-term success," said Patty Jurca, Chief Brand Officer at KeyBank. "By partnering on the Cavs Book Bus, we hope to close literacy gaps and ensure students have access to the resources they need to thrive. When children have the tools to learn and grow, the entire community benefits."

The event also honored Valley Ford Truck Inc. for donating the truck that powers the Cavaliers Book Bus, enabling the mobile literacy initiative to reach schools and neighborhoods throughout Northeast Ohio. Thanks to their support the program can broaden its reach and impact, giving even more children opportunities to experience the joy of reading and the transformative power of stories.

ABOUT CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

The Cleveland Cavaliers, founded in 1970, are a professional basketball team in the NBA's Eastern Conference. The Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA Championship in 2016 while also taking the Eastern Conference crown in 2007, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Known for their community support, workplace diversity and local economic impact, the team plays at Rocket Arena in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. Both the Cavaliers and Rocket Arena are part of Rock Entertainment Group, the umbrella entity of sports and entertainment properties under the Dan Gilbert ROCK Family of Companies. The Cavaliers and Rocket Arena provide fans with the best experience in the NBA with an extensive and stunning array of amenities, technology and signature, electrifying, game presentation. Dan Gilbert is Chairman of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nic Barlage is the Cavaliers, Rocket Arena and Rock Entertainment Group CEO, and the Cavaliers team is led by President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman, General Manager Mike Gansey and Head Coach Kenny Atkinson.

ABOUT KEYBANK

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at September 30, 2025. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.



