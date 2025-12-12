Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2025) - Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) ("NOP" or the "Company"), a B.C. based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is pleased to announce the signing of an agreement which will leave the Company with 100% ownership of its Murdock Mountain Project and remove certain net smelter royalty liabilities ("NSR"). As a result of the transaction, the Company will have greater flexibility in delivering on its strategic plan, which may include the formation of joint ventures with other arms-length parties.

NSR Purchase Agreement with Montecinos Family Trust

The Company has entered into an NSR Purchase Agreement dated December 11, 2025, (the "NSR Purchase Agreement") with Montecinos Family Trust (the "Vendor") pursuant to which the Company purchased and concurrently cancelled a 2% net smelter return royalty and all other outstanding payment obligations. The Company has agreed to pay US$50,000 and to issue, subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share"), in consideration for the purchase and cancellation of the 2% net smelter return royalty and all other payment obligations to the Vendor.

The Shares to be issued by the Company under the NSR Purchase Agreement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation and CSE policy. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the transaction.

Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

