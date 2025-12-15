

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SOBI.ST) has entered into an acquisition agreement with Arthrosi Therapeutics, which was invested in and incubated by Viva Biotech Holdings. Sobi will pay up to $1.5 billion in total transaction value, including an upfront payment at closing of $950 million, and contingent consideration of up to $550 million. The company said the acquisition strengthens Sobi's gout franchise by adding pozdeutinurad, an investigational once-daily oral URAT inhibitor currently being evaluated in two fully recruited global Phase 3 clinical studies for the potential management of progressive and tophaceous gout.



Arthrosi has also entered into new statement of work with the Viva Biotech's CDMO business unit for the supply of active pharmaceutical ingredient, and the Group expects to continue its business cooperation with Arthrosi.



Guido Oelkers, CEO of Sobi, said: 'Pozdeutinurad has the potential to become the therapy of choice for patients who have progressive gout with persistent and unresolved symptoms despite first-line therapy. The product has the potential to materially accelerate our growth until the mid 2030s, and beyond.'



Sobi projects the acquisition to be highly accretive to mid- to long-term growth and margin trajectory.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News