

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SWOBY) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled SEK1.861 billion, or SEK5.34 per share. This compares with SEK1.397 billion, or SEK4.02 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB reported adjusted earnings of SEK5.65 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to SEK7.821 billion from SEK7.436 billion last year.



Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK1.861 Bln. vs. SEK1.397 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK5.34 vs. SEK4.02 last year. -Revenue: SEK7.821 Bln vs. SEK7.436 Bln last year.



