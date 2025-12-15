

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L, HKMPY), on Monday announced that Chief Executive Officer Riad Mishlawi has stepped down by mutual agreement.



Executive Chairman and former CEO Said Darwazah has assumed chief executive responsibilities with immediate effect.



CFO Khalid Nabilsi will join the company's Board of Directors and take on additional management responsibilities as part of the leadership changes.



The board said a search for a new chief executive officer will be launched in due course.



Further, the company said that the guidance for 2025 remains unchanged from November 6.



For the full year, the company still expects a revenue growth of 4% to 6%.



The group projects annual core operating profit to $730 million and $750 million, compared with the earlier guidance of $730 million to $770 million.



The company continues to anticipate annual Injectables revenue growth to be in the range of 7% to 9%, with a core operating margin of 32% to 33%.



For the full year, the drug maker continues to project Branded revenue growth of 6% to 7%, with core EBIT margin close to 25%.



On Friday, Hikma closed trading 0.79% lesser at 1,516 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



