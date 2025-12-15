Cavotec Group AB: Cavotec signs order for MoorMaster systems in Denmark worth about EUR 2 million

Cavotec has signed an order valued at approximately EUR 2 million for its MoorMaster NxG automated vacuum mooring technology from Danish ferry operator Molslinjen A/S. The systems will be delivered to the ports of Odden and Aarhus, supporting the operation of high-capacity battery-powered catamarans on one of Denmark's busiest ferry routes.

MoorMaster NxG will fully automate vessel mooring and keep the electric ferries precisely positioned, enabling fast shore connection and reliable charging. This is a key enabler for decarbonised ferry operations and supports Denmark's green transport goals. Delivery is scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.

"We are proud to continue our collaboration with Molslinjen. This order reflects the important role of automated mooring for the electrification of ferry operations", said David Pagels, CEO of Cavotec. "By enabling fast and reliable charging, MoorMaster contributes directly to more sustainable maritime transports, both for Molslinjen and for Denmark."

The newly signed agreement expands Cavotec's long-standing collaboration with Molslinjen. MoorMaster systems are already in operation at multiple Danish locations, including Ballen, Kalundborg, Spodsbjerg, Taars, Bøjden, and Fynshav.

Contacts

Joakim Wahlquist

CFO

Telephone: +46 8 556 522 00

Email: joakim.wahlquist@cavotec.com

