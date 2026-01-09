Cavotec Group AB: Cavotec signs its second major reel contract from Civmec for Port Hedland in Australia

Cavotec has signed another contract with Australian construction and engineering company Civmec for the supply of a motorised cable and hose reel package to Port Hedland, Western Australia, one of the world's largest iron ore export facilities.

The system will ensure reliable cable and hose reeling to support power transmission and dust suppression operations at the port, strengthening the site's heavy-duty material handling capabilities. Delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

Cavotec announced on 17 October 2025 its first contract with Civmec for the supply of a motorised reel to Port Hedland. These two contracts further strengthen Cavotec's presence in Australia's mining and bulk material handling sector.

"This repeat order reflects the confidence our customers place in Cavotec's technology and proven expertise in demanding industrial environments," said David Pagels, CEO of Cavotec. "We are pleased to continue supporting Civmec with robust and efficient reeling solutions."

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonisation of ports and industrial applications. Backed by 50 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. To find out more about Cavotec, visit cavotec.com.