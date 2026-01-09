Anzeige
WKN: A41DRK | ISIN: SE0025010887 | Ticker-Symbol: ZF5
Frankfurt
09.01.26 | 08:11
1,265 Euro
-0,78 % -0,010
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.01.2026 08:00 Uhr
26 Leser
Cavotec Group AB: Cavotec signs its second major reel contract from Civmec for Port Hedland in Australia

Cavotec has signed another contract with Australian construction and engineering company Civmec for the supply of a motorised cable and hose reel package to Port Hedland, Western Australia, one of the world's largest iron ore export facilities.

The system will ensure reliable cable and hose reeling to support power transmission and dust suppression operations at the port, strengthening the site's heavy-duty material handling capabilities. Delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

Cavotec announced on 17 October 2025 its first contract with Civmec for the supply of a motorised reel to Port Hedland. These two contracts further strengthen Cavotec's presence in Australia's mining and bulk material handling sector.

"This repeat order reflects the confidence our customers place in Cavotec's technology and proven expertise in demanding industrial environments," said David Pagels, CEO of Cavotec. "We are pleased to continue supporting Civmec with robust and efficient reeling solutions."

Contacts

Joakim Wahlquist
Telephone: +46 8 556 522 00
Email: joakim.wahlquist@cavotec.com

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonisation of ports and industrial applications. Backed by 50 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. To find out more about Cavotec, visit cavotec.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
