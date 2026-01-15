Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41DRK | ISIN: SE0025010887 | Ticker-Symbol: ZF5
Frankfurt
15.01.26 | 08:08
1,285 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVOTEC GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVOTEC GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2026 08:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cavotec Group AB: Cavotec signs cable and hose reels order in Morocco

Cavotec has signed an order with TAKRAF India Pvt. Ltd. for the supply of cable and hose reel systems for one of Morocco's largest companies that processes and manufactures phosphate and sulphur.

The order comprises seven cable reel systems and six hose reel systems. The systems will provide safe and reliable power and fluid supply to bulk material handling equipment operating in harsh environments.

"This order expands our installed base at the end customer and strengthens our long-term partnership with TAKRAF", said David Pagels, CEO of Cavotec. "The order also supports our positions in both the growing mining and minerals sector in North Africa and in the bulk materials handling market."

The order was signed in December 2025 and delivery is scheduled for mid 2026.

Contacts

Joakim Wahlquist
Telephone: +46 8 556 522 00
Email: joakim.wahlquist@cavotec.com

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonisation of ports and industrial applications. Backed by 50 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. To find out more about Cavotec, visit cavotec.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.