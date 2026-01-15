Cavotec Group AB: Cavotec signs cable and hose reels order in Morocco

Cavotec has signed an order with TAKRAF India Pvt. Ltd. for the supply of cable and hose reel systems for one of Morocco's largest companies that processes and manufactures phosphate and sulphur.

The order comprises seven cable reel systems and six hose reel systems. The systems will provide safe and reliable power and fluid supply to bulk material handling equipment operating in harsh environments.

"This order expands our installed base at the end customer and strengthens our long-term partnership with TAKRAF", said David Pagels, CEO of Cavotec. "The order also supports our positions in both the growing mining and minerals sector in North Africa and in the bulk materials handling market."

The order was signed in December 2025 and delivery is scheduled for mid 2026.

About Cavotec

Cavotec is a leading engineering company that designs and delivers connection and electrification solutions to enable the decarbonisation of ports and industrial applications. Backed by 50 years of experience, our systems ensure safe, efficient and sustainable operations for a wide variety of customers and applications worldwide. To find out more about Cavotec, visit cavotec.com.