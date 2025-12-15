

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus (AIR.MC, AIR.MI, AIR.PA, AIR.DE) said Germany has decided to exercise the option for 20 more H145M light combat helicopters that were part of a contract signed in December 2023, bringing the total number to 82 helicopters. The German Army will receive 72 helicopters, while the Luftwaffe's special forces will receive ten.



The H145M is a multi-role military helicopter that provides a broad range of mission capabilities. The mission packages include hoisting and external cargo capabilities. The H145M is the military version of the tried-and-tested, light twin-engine H145 helicopter.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News