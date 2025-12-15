Wesdome Gold Mines: Wesdome Defines 10 Kilometres of Prospective Strike and Expands Near-Surface Mineralization at Eagle River

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:WDO, OTCQX:WDOFF) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today provides an update on its surface exploration activities at its wholly-owned Eagle River mine ("Eagle River") near Wawa, Ontario, Canada (Figure 1).

Anthea Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The extensive work undertaken on Eagle River's regional targets has yielded encouraging results, including a new interpretation at Mishi and Magnacon that opens up 10 kilometres of potential strike length for exploration along the Mishibishu Deformation Zone. Long-term target generation at Eagle River has taken a major step forward this year, powered by the detailed structural mapping program we launched in mid-2024. We're now seeing that systematic groundwork is beginning to pay off, reshaping how we approach exploration across several key targets. Underground, our team has been fully committed to the first phase of global model drilling, and the results to date are validating our early interpretations. We remain on track to finish this phase ahead of the drilling cutoff for the year-end technical report. With everything coming together, momentum is building and we're excited to carry it into an expanded regional exploration program next year."

Jono Lawrence, Senior Vice President Exploration and Resources, added, "A significant portion of gold deposits in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt are hosted within metasedimentary packages or preserved structural footwalls of thrust systems, and this is exactly what we are seeing at Mishi. Based on surface samples collected in 2025, together with historical drilling, we potentially have a high-grade thrust system to the south of the Mishibishu Deformation Zone. Confirming the system's presence is now a top priority for our 2026 exploration program."

HIGHLIGHTS

Mishi Zone (Figure 2, Table 1)1

Drilling extends strike length and confirms potential for depth extensions

Hole MSH-2025-024: 6.4 g/t Au uncapped over 2.5 m core length (6.4 g/t Au capped, 2.3 m true width) and, 8.3 g/t Au uncapped over 4.7 m core length (8.3 g/t Au capped, 4.5 m true width) including, 16.3 g/t Au uncapped over 1.0 m core length 18.3 g/t Au uncapped over 0.8 m core length

Hole MSH-2025-007: 5.7 g/t Au uncapped over 4.0 m core length (5.7 g/t Au capped, 3.9 m true width) including, 7.2 g/t Au uncapped over 0.5 m core length 9.0 g/t Au uncapped over 0.8 m core length

Hole MSH-2025-019: 5.5 g/t Au uncapped over 3.5 m core length (5.5 g/t Au capped, 3.4 m true width) including, 35.1 g/t Au uncapped over 0.5 m core length

Hole MSH-2025-028: 5.4 g/t Au uncapped over 3.1 m core length (5.4 g/t Au capped, 2.7m true width) including, 32.6 g/t Au uncapped over 0.4 m core length

Hole MSH-2025-009: 3.8 g/t Au uncapped over 2.5 m core length (3.8 g/t Au capped, 2.5m true width) including, 7.2 g/t Au uncapped over 1.0 m core length

Hole MSH-2025-008: 3.1 g/t Au uncapped over 6.5 m core length (3.1 g/t Au capped, 6.4 true width) including, 7.3 g/t Au uncapped over 0.5 m core length







Dorset Zone (Figure 3, Table 1)3

Drilling builds on previous results and confirms that the deposit remains open at depth and along strike

Hole GS-25-232: 2.2 g/t Au uncapped over 5.2 m core length

Hole GS-25-239: 1.6 g/t Au uncapped over 8.9 m core length





Falcon 720 Zone (Figure 4, Table 1)2

Confirming eastern extension

Hole ERS-2025-057: 10.0 g/t Au uncapped over 5.4 m core length (10.0 g/t capped, 4.0 m true width)

Hole ERS-2025-055: 4.3 g/t Au uncapped over 2.3 m core length (4.3 g/t capped, 1.6 m true width)

Hole ERS-2025-054: 3.9 g/t Au uncapped over 4.4 m core length (3.9 g/t capped, 3.3 m true width)





Cameron Lake Iron Formation (Figure 5, Table 1)3

Drilling supports work completed by Angus Gold; continues to intercept grades greater than 1.0 g/t over significant thickness and confirms that the deposit remains open at depth and along strike

Hole GS-25-263: 1.1 g/t Au uncapped over 39.0 m core length

Hole GS-25-264: 1.0 g/t Au uncapped over 88.6 m core length





1 Assays capped at 50.0 g/t for Mishi Zone.

2 Assays capped at 125 g/t for Falcon 720 Zone.

3 No top cut or true width defined.

TECHNICAL DETAILS

Regional Exploration

Wesdome's exploration efforts across the 400 km² Eagle River land package have accelerated over the past six months. With the objective of advancing a diverse pipeline of targets at varying stages of drill readiness, the Company has been actively conducting structural mapping, grab sampling, ground geophysical surveys, and drilling across multiple high-potential areas of the property. This includes the entire Mishi-Magnacon trend within the Mishibishu Deformation Zone, as well as the Eagle River Splay-North Diorite area. Additionally, the Feather River and Abbey Lake areas have emerged as high-priority long-term targets based on newly interpreted structural features and encouraging historical work.

Mishi and Magnacon Historic Mine Areas

Significant progress has been made at the Mishi and Magnacon historic mine areas, which are being advanced as part of the global model program. A comprehensive drilling program was executed across the broader project area in 2025, with assay results currently being compiled as they are received.

At Mishi, a 9,600-metre program was designed to evaluate the deposit's expansion potential and to support a future update to the mineral resource estimate. Key objectives included testing the down-plunge continuity of the mineralized zones, twinning priority historical intercepts, and evaluating untested gaps to the west of the existing open pit. Initial results are confirming that near-surface mineralization of favourable grade and thickness extends along strike for nearly one kilometre to the west of the current Mishi pit boundary, pointing to a meaningful opportunity to expand the known mineralized footprint.

Drilling has also reinforced the potential for extensions to the mineralized system at depth, with hole MSH-2025-024 intersecting 8.3 g/t Au (uncapped) over 4.7 metres of core length (8.3 g/t Au capped over 4.5 metres true width) beginning at a downhole depth of 325.6 metres. The same hole also intersected 6.4 g/t Au (uncapped) over 2.5 metres at shallower depth, indicating a potential parallel mineralized trend north of the established Mishi trend.

At Magnacon, a 3,200-metre drill program was completed in 2025 to collect critical structural information, twin select historical intercepts, evaluate geological concepts related to the controls of higher-grade mineralization, and confirm the positions of key historical underground workings. Drilling intersected the historic stopes as expected, confirming the historical data. These results, combined with ongoing surface geological and structural mapping, are expected to contribute to a separate updated geological and resource model in 2026. All assay results from Magnacon are pending.

Detailed mapping has been completed along a 10-kilometre strike length of the Mishi-Magnacon trend and has defined a newly interpreted basin margin thrust fault, accompanied by the identification of meta-conglomerates (Figure 6).

The well-defined position of this structural boundary is particularly significant, as gold mineralization within the Mishibishu Deformation Zone is consistently located in close proximity to this contact. The thrust marks the boundary between metasedimentary rocks to the south and metavolcanic rocks to the north. This is a critical interpretation as a significant portion of gold deposits throughout the Abitibi Greenstone Belt occur within the metasedimentary package or preserved structural footwalls of thrust systems rather than the volcanic units.

Notably, the known Mishi and Magnacon deposits sit within the metavolcanic package to the north of the structure, underscoring a compelling new exploration opportunity within the metasediments to the south. Newly collected grab samples from the 2025 field season, taken south of the basin margin contact, and within the metasedimentary package, four kilometres to the east of the Magnacon deposit, returned anomalous values of up to 51.5 g/t, further reinforcing the untapped potential of this setting.

This structural interpretation also strengthens the exploration opportunity at the Feather River target, located eight kilometres to the east of Magnacon on the Mishibishu Deformation Zone. The target straddles the interpreted eastern extension of the basin margin thrust, aligning it with the new geological model. Historical drilling in this area includes intercepts of 0.9 metres at 20.5 g/t Au (historic hole M-160) and 0.3 metres at 21.8 g/t Au (historic hole M-155). Minimal drilling has been completed south of the interpreted thrust in this area, and a proof-of-concept drill program has been incorporated into the exploration budget for 2026.

The newly recognized significance of the contact between the mafic volcanics and sedimentary rocks along the Mishibishu Deformation Zone also underscores the importance of further evaluating the volcanic-sedimentary contact present at the Dorset Zone. This same contact hosts Dorset West, the highest-grade portion of the currently defined gold zone.

In addition, consistently mapped shallow, eastward-plunging fold hinges along the Mishibishu Corridor (Figure 6) highlight a potential structural control on mineralization, an important development as the amount of down-plunge drilling accelerates at the Mishi deposit, where strong potential exists to expand the mineralized zone. This structural framework also appears significant at Dorset, where recent drilling was planned to test an easterly plunge to the mineralization. Drillhole GS-25-208 successfully intersected 1.8 g/t Au over 19.0 metres, including 6.0 g/t Au over 5.3 metres (see the Company's press release dated September 3, 2025). While additional mapping is required to refine the structural model at Dorset, the emerging similarities are encouraging as property-scale exploration becomes an increasing focus at the Eagle River Project.

Dorset Zone

More than 14,000 metres of drilling was completed across Dorset in 2025, including the drilling completed by the previous owner of the property, Angus Gold Inc. ("Angus"), in the first half of the year. The 2025 program was specifically designed to support the development of a new mineral resource estimate. Wireframes for the Dorset resource (Figure 7) have now been completed, and final resource numbers are expected to be disclosed in 2026. This work establishes a robust foundation for strategic planned resource expansion drilling next year.

Falcon Zone

Surface drilling at the upper Falcon Zone continued throughout 2025, with approximately 8,400 metres completed. The objective of the program was to further define the western and near-surface extents of the Falcon Zone. High-grade assays continue to be returned, including hole ERS-2025-052 intersecting 17.3 g/t Au over 1.5 metres core length and ERS-2025-057 intersecting 10.0 g/t Au over 5.4 metres core length, both along the eastern edge of the currently defined Falcon Zone mineralization. Most assay results are still pending.

A 9.5 km² IP survey covering the western extensions of the Falcon Zone, as well as the western continuations of the 2024 IP anomalies A and D, is nearing completion. Initial drill testing of IP anomalies identified in the 2024 survey returned encouraging results. Completion of the expanded IP grid is expected to generate a number of new exploration targets for drill testing in 2026, particularly as results from the Falcon West area continue to highlight strong potential for resource expansion within the volcanic packages west of the mine diorite.

Cameron Lake Iron Formation

At the Cameron Lake Iron Formation, a 4,300-metre exploration program was completed in early November. The objectives of this program included defining the geometry of gold-bearing zones at depth, enhancing the geological model, collecting material for preliminary metallurgical deportment studies, and supporting future resource evaluations. Step-out drilling was also conducted to the east and west of the known gold zone to test for extensions of mineralization along strike which has now been defined over more than one kilometre. Most assays remain pending, but the intersection of 88.6 metres at 1.0 g/t highlights the potential of the zone to host bulk tonnage mineralization.

New High Priority Targets Ready for Testing in 2026 - Eagle River Splay-North Diorite, and Abbey Lake

Eagle River Splay-North Diorite

The Eagle River Splay-North Diorite area remains a high-priority exploration target at Eagle River as the interlayered and deformed mafic and felsic volcanic units within the Eagle River Splay shear, in direct contact with the north diorite, closely mimic the geological environment hosting the high-grade Falcon Zone at Eagle River. During the fall of 2025, a soil sampling grid was completed over the target area, with results returning interpreted anomalies associated with the northern contact of the diorite unit. An IP ground geophysical survey is planned for early 2026 over the north diorite, acting as a continuation of the grid previously completed by Angus across the volcanic portion of the Eagle River Splay. The soil sampling results, combined with the latest structural mapping data, will guide the refinement of drill targets scheduled for testing in 2026.

Abbey Lake

At Abbey Lake, an IP survey covering six kilometres of strike length is currently underway and anticipated to be completed before year-end. Completion of this survey will allow for further refinement of drill targets already included in the 2026 surface exploration budget. The Abbey Lake target encompasses a 10-kilometre segment of the Pukaskwa Deformation Zone, a northeast-trending regional structural corridor interpreted to extend toward and into the nearby Island Gold Mine. Despite its strategic position, the corridor remains largely untested, with historical grab samples returning values up to 32.0 g/t Au. Abbey Lake will be a major focus of the Company's 2026 structural mapping program with first drill testing of new targets in the fall.

Technical Disclosure

The sampling of, and assay data from, Eagle River mine drill core is monitored through the implementation of a quality assurance - quality control (QA/QC) program designed to follow industry best practice. Underground drill samples are transported in sealed bags to the Eagle River laboratory in Wawa, Ontario (which is operated by Wesdome, is not independent, and is not accredited). Samples are analyzed for gold using standard fire assay technique with gravimetric finish. Wesdome inserts blanks and certified reference standards into the sample sequence for quality control at the laboratory. The QA/QC procedure is described in more detail in the Technical Report for the Eagle River Gold Mining Complex, Ontario, Canada filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ on April 22, 2022. In 2024, core sample length was changed from 0.3 metres to 0.5 metres, while respecting lithological contacts. Pulps are sent to SGS (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited and independent laboratory), as an external laboratory check of Au assay, run in duplicate, with a sample frequency of 30 to 40 samples selected each month.

Surface drilling, the drill core, NQ in size, was cut in half with a diamond saw resulting in a half core sample for assay and a half core sample to be retained for reference. Samples were transported in sealed bags by laboratory registered courier trucks and transported to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited and independent laboratory, accredited lab No. 665) for preparation and analysis. Pulps are analyzed by fire assay and AAS finish (AGAT method 202-051). Samples that graded more than 10 g/t Au were subsequently tested by gravimetric (202-064) and metallic screen (202-121) assays. AGAT laboratories is an accredited lab (ISO/IEC 17025:2017, accredited lab No. 665). Halved drill core is kept stored at the Eagle River Complex in core racks for long-term storage. Pulps are returned to Wesdome and are stored in a sea-canister at the operations office in the Mishi camp. QA/QC is achieved with a 3-sample package (a blank, a pulp duplicate and a commercial gold standard) that are inserted into the sample stream at an interval of 20 samples. Consequently, 15 QA/QC samples are inserted for each 100 samples. Additionally, blanks were inserted after visible gold is observed to prevent contamination between samples.

For Angus property surface drill core, the drill core, NQ in size, was cut in half with a diamond saw resulting in a half core sample for assay and a half core sample to be retained for reference. Samples were transported in sealed bags by laboratory registered courier trucks and transported to AGAT Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario (ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited and independent) for preparation and analysis. Halved drill core is kept stored at the Golden Sky Exploration Camp in core racks for long-term storage. Pulps were returned to the Golden Sky Camp and stored in sea-canister at the operations office for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples, which included insertion of mineralized certified reference material and blank samples for each batch of 20 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire-assay with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of materials. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay followed by gravimetric testing on each sample containing 3.0 g/t gold or more.

The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed, and approved by Breanne Beh, P.Geo" Director Surface and Greenfields Exploration for Wesdome, who is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

APPENDIX

Figure 1: Eagle River 2025 Regional Work Plan





Figure 2: Mishi Long Section (Looking South)







Figure 3: Dorset Zone Plan View







Figure 4: Falcon Zone Long Section (Looking North)







Figure 5: Cameron Lake Iron Formation Plan View







Figure 6: Mishibishu Deformation Zone Detailed Geological Map







Figure 7: Dorset Zone Longitudinal Section

The longitudinal section below illustrates the evolution of the geological interpretation based on new drilling. These shapes are conceptual grade-shell interpretations used internally for drill planning and do not represent a mineral resource estimate.







Table 1: Eagle River Drill Results (Previously Unreleased)

Composite Results

Figures in table may not add due to rounding

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Core

Length (m) Estimated

True Width (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(g/t Au) Target



Mishi

MSH-2025-007 73.5 77.5 4.0 3.9 5.7 5.7 Mishi MSH-2025-008 53.0 59.5 6.5 6.4 3.1 3.1 Mishi MSH-2025-009 29.5 32.0 2.5 2.5 3.8 3.8 Mishi MSH-2025-015 24.0 28.5 4.5 4.5 2.0 2.0 Mishi MSH-2025-019 19.6 23.0 3.5 3.4 5.5 5.5 Mishi MSH-2025-020 31.5 36.1 4.6 4.5 2.5 2.5 Mishi MSH-2025-021 66.8 67.4 0.6 0.6 6.0 6.0 Mishi MSH-2025-023 25.0 26.2 1.2 1.1 7.3 7.3 Mishi MSH-2025-023 56.0 71.2 15.2 14.3 1.1 1.1 Mishi MSH-2025-024 123.0 125.5 2.5 2.3 6.4 6.4 Mishi MSH-2025-024 305.4 311.0 5.6 5.3 2.5 2.5 Mishi MSH-2025-024 325.6 330.3 4.7 4.5 8.3 8.3 Mishi MSH-2025-025 297.5 309.4 11.9 11.7 0.9 0.9 Mishi MSH-2025-026 53.3 54.9 1.6 1.6 3.6 3.6 Mishi MSH-2025-028 61.0 64.1 3.1 2.7 5.4 5.4 Mishi



Cameron Lake Iron Formation

GS-25-263 13.0 52.0 39.0 1.1 Iron Formation GS-25-263 84.7 85.7 1.0 1.4 Iron Formation GS-25-263 103.2 104.0 0.8 2.6 Iron Formation GS-25-264 17.2 105.8 88.6 1.0 Iron Formation GS-25-264 108.5 109.4 0.9 1.4 Iron Formation GS-25-264 113.1 114.1 1.0 1.9 Iron Formation GS-25-264 132.0 134.0 2.0 1.4 Iron Formation GS-25-265 43.0 44.0 1.0 6.5 Iron Formation GS-25-265 47.0 49.0 2.0 2.1 Iron Formation GS-25-265 54.0 55.0 1.0 1.3 Iron Formation GS-25-265 71.5 73.1 1.6 2.1 Iron Formation GS-25-265 85.0 86.0 1.0 2.3 Iron Formation GS-25-265 103.0 106.0 3.0 3.1 Iron Formation GS-25-265 114.0 123.0 9.0 1.2 Iron Formation GS-25-265 139.0 140.0 1.0 2.0 Iron Formation GS-25-265 195.6 197.2 1.6 2.1 Iron Formation GS-25-265 199.0 200.0 1.0 1.1 Iron Formation GS-25-265 204.0 205.0 1.0 1.2 Iron Formation GS-25-265 208.0 209.0 1.0 1.6 Iron Formation GS-25-265 212.0 213.0 1.0 1.6 Iron Formation GS-25-265 224.0 225.0 1.0 1.8 Iron Formation

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Core

Length (m) Estimated

True Width (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(g/t Au) Target



Dorset Zone

GS-25-232 88.9 94.1 5.2 2.2 Dorset GS-25-239 11.8 20.7 8.9 1.6 Dorset GS-25-247 216.2 217.4 1.2 4.1 Dorset



Falcon 720 Zone

ERS-2025-043 46.5 47.0 0.5 0.4 5.2 5.2 Falcon 720 ERS-2025-049 143.0 144.0 1.0 0.6 6.8 6.8 Falcon 720 ERS-2025-050 147.0 151.0 4.0 2.3 1.6 1.6 Falcon 720 ERS-2025-054 136.0 140.4 4.4 3.3 3.9 3.9 Falcon 720 ERS-2025-055 152.2 154.5 2.3 1.6 4.3 4.3 Falcon 720 ERS-2025-057 135.0 140.4 5.4 4.0 10.0 10.0 Falcon 720



Assay Results

Figures in table may not add due to rounding

Hole

No. From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade

(g/t Au)

Target MSH-2025-007 73.5 74.0 0.5 4.3 4.3 Mishi MSH-2025-007 74.0 74.5 0.5 7.2 7.2 Mishi MSH-2025-007 74.5 75.0 0.5 3.5 3.5 Mishi MSH-2025-007 75.0 75.8 0.8 9.0 9.0 Mishi MSH-2025-007 75.8 76.5 0.8 1.6 1.6 Mishi MSH-2025-007 76.5 77.5 1.0 1.6 1.6 Mishi MSH-2025-008 53.0 54.0 1.0 5.0 5.0 Mishi MSH-2025-008 54.0 55.0 1.0 2.1 2.1 Mishi MSH-2025-008 55.0 56.0 1.0 1.4 1.4 Mishi MSH-2025-008 56.0 57.0 1.0 1.4 1.4 Mishi MSH-2025-008 57.0 58.0 1.0 2.9 2.9 Mishi MSH-2025-008 58.0 59.0 1.0 3.9 3.9 Mishi MSH-2025-008 59.0 59.5 0.5 7.3 7.3 Mishi MSH-2025-009 29.5 30.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 Mishi MSH-2025-009 30.5 31.0 0.5 4.5 4.5 Mishi MSH-2025-009 31.0 32.0 1.0 7.2 7.2 Mishi MSH-2025-019 19.6 20.2 0.6 0.0 0.0 Mishi MSH-2025-019 20.2 20.9 0.7 1.6 1.6 Mishi MSH-2025-019 20.9 21.3 0.4 0.4 0.4 Mishi MSH-2025-019 21.3 21.8 0.5 35.1 35.1 Mishi MSH-2025-024 123.0 124.0 1.0 0.2 0.2 Mishi MSH-2025-024 124.0 124.5 0.5 29.3 29.3 Mishi MSH-2025-024 124.5 125.5 1.0 1.1 1.1 Mishi MSH-2025-024 305.4 306.0 0.6 1.4 1.4 Mishi MSH-2025-024 306.0 307.0 0.9 1.5 1.5 Mishi MSH-2025-024 307.0 308.0 1.1 2.2 2.2 Mishi MSH-2025-024 308.0 309.0 1.0 3.7 3.7 Mishi MSH-2025-024 309.0 309.5 0.5 7.3 7.3 Mishi MSH-2025-024 309.5 310.5 1.0 1.4 1.4 Mishi MSH-2025-024 310.5 311.0 0.5 1.4 1.4 Mishi MSH-2025-024 325.6 326.2 0.6 1.8 1.8 Mishi MSH-2025-024 326.2 327.2 1.0 0.6 0.6 Mishi MSH-2025-024 327.2 328.2 1.0 16.3 16.3 Mishi MSH-2025-024 328.2 329.1 0.9 18.3 18.3 Mishi MSH-2025-024 329.1 329.6 0.6 8.1 8.1 Mishi MSH-2025-024 329.6 330.3 0.7 1.3 1.3 Mishi MSH-2025-028 61.0 61.5 0.5 0.6 0.6 Mishi MSH-2025-028 61.5 62.0 0.5 0.5 0.5 Mishi MSH-2025-028 62.0 62.6 0.6 0.2 0.2 Mishi MSH-2025-028 62.6 63.2 0.5 0.4 0.4 Mishi MSH-2025-028 63.2 63.7 0.5 2.8 2.8 Mishi MSH-2025-028 63.7 64.1 0.4 32.6 32.6 Mishi GS-25-209 169.5 171.0 1.5 10.9 Dorset GS-25-209 171.0 172.5 1.5 0.4 Dorset GS-25-232 88.9 90.0 1.1 1.2 Dorset GS-25-232 90.0 91.0 1.0 0.5 Dorset GS-25-232 91.0 92.0 1.0 1.4 Dorset GS-25-232 92.0 93.0 1.0 1.9 Dorset GS-25-232 93.0 94.1 1.1 5.8 Dorset GS-25-239 11.8 12.8 1.0 2.7 Dorset GS-25-239 12.8 13.8 1.0 1.5 Dorset GS-25-239 13.8 14.8 1.0 0.2 Dorset GS-25-239 14.8 15.8 1.0 0.6 Dorset GS-25-239 15.8 16.8 1.0 1.8 Dorset GS-25-239 16.8 17.8 1.0 2.6 Dorset GS-25-239 17.8 18.8 1.0 0.3 Dorset GS-25-239 18.8 19.8 1.0 3.8 Dorset GS-25-239 19.8 20.7 0.9 1.2 Dorset GS-25-247 216.2 216.8 0.6 1.9 Dorset GS-25-247 216.8 217.4 0.6 6.2 Dorset GS-25-263 13.0 14.0 1.0 0.8 Iron Formation GS-25-263 14.0 15.0 1.0 0.5 Iron Formation GS-25-263 15.0 15.7 0.7 1.3 Iron Formation GS-25-263 15.7 16.6 0.9 0.1 Iron Formation GS-25-263 16.6 17.5 0.9 0.0 Iron Formation GS-25-263 17.5 18.4 0.9 0.0 Iron Formation GS-25-263 18.4 19.3 0.9 0.5 Iron Formation GS-25-263 19.3 20.2 0.9 1.3 Iron Formation GS-25-263 20.2 21.0 0.8 1.9 Iron Formation GS-25-263 21.0 22.0 1.0 1.6 Iron Formation GS-25-263 22.0 23.0 1.0 0.2 Iron Formation GS-25-263 23.0 24.0 1.0 0.3 Iron Formation GS-25-263 24.0 25.1 1.1 0.0 Iron Formation GS-25-263 25.1 26.2 1.1 0.0 Iron Formation GS-25-263 26.2 27.0 0.8 0.4 Iron Formation GS-25-263 27.0 28.0 1.0 3.7 Iron Formation GS-25-263 28.0 28.7 0.7 1.3 Iron Formation GS-25-263 28.7 29.5 0.8 0.2 Iron Formation GS-25-263 29.5 30.3 0.8 0.7 Iron Formation GS-25-263 30.3 31.2 0.9 0.7 Iron Formation GS-25-263 31.2 32.0 0.8 0.8 Iron Formation GS-25-263 32.0 33.0 1.0 0.7 Iron Formation GS-25-263 33.0 34.0 1.0 3.3 Iron Formation GS-25-263 34.0 35.0 1.0 1.2 Iron Formation GS-25-263 35.0 36.0 1.0 2.1 Iron Formation GS-25-263 36.0 37.0 1.0 2.0 Iron Formation GS-25-263 37.0 38.0 1.0 2.5 Iron Formation GS-25-263 38.0 39.0 1.0 1.1 Iron Formation GS-25-263 39.0 40.0 1.0 1.6 Iron Formation GS-25-263 40.0 41.0 1.0 2.1 Iron Formation GS-25-263 41.0 42.0 1.0 0.6 Iron Formation GS-25-263 42.0 43.0 1.0 0.5 Iron Formation GS-25-263 43.0 44.0 1.0 1.2 Iron Formation GS-25-263 44.0 45.0 1.0 1.4 Iron Formation GS-25-263 45.0 46.0 1.0 0.1 Iron Formation GS-25-263 46.0 47.0 1.0 0.7 Iron Formation GS-25-263 47.0 48.0 1.0 1.3 Iron Formation GS-25-263 48.0 49.0 1.0 1.0 Iron Formation GS-25-263 49.0 50.0 1.0 1.2 Iron Formation GS-25-263 50.0 51.0 1.0 1.0 Iron Formation GS-25-263 51.0 52.0 1.0 1.2 Iron Formation GS-25-263 84.7 85.7 1.0 1.4 Iron Formation GS-25-263 103.2 104.0 0.8 2.6 Iron Formation GS-25-264 17.2 18.0 0.8 5.6 Iron Formation GS-25-264 18.0 19.0 1.0 0.6 Iron Formation GS-25-264 19.0 20.0 1.0 0.3 Iron Formation GS-25-264 20.0 21.0 1.0 0.2 Iron Formation GS-25-264 21.0 22.0 1.0 0.8 Iron Formation GS-25-264 22.0 23.0 1.0 0.8 Iron Formation GS-25-264 23.0 24.0 1.0 0.9 Iron Formation GS-25-264 24.0 25.0 1.0 0.3 Iron Formation GS-25-264 25.0 26.0 1.0 0.1 Iron Formation GS-25-264 26.0 27.0 1.0 2.4 Iron Formation GS-25-264 27.0 28.0 1.0 0.1 Iron Formation GS-25-264 28.0 29.0 1.0 1.1 Iron Formation GS-25-264 29.0 30.0 1.0 1.1 Iron Formation GS-25-264 30.0 31.0 1.0 0.6 Iron Formation GS-25-264 31.0 32.0 1.0 1.4 Iron Formation GS-25-264 32.0 33.0 1.0 0.6 Iron Formation GS-25-264 33.0 34.0 1.0 2.4 Iron Formation GS-25-264 34.0 35.0 1.0 7.5 Iron Formation GS-25-264 35.0 36.0 1.0 1.1 Iron Formation GS-25-264 36.0 37.0 1.0 0.4 Iron Formation GS-25-264 37.0 38.0 1.0 1.4 Iron Formation GS-25-264 38.0 39.0 1.0 0.5 Iron Formation GS-25-264 39.0 40.0 1.0 0.1 Iron Formation GS-25-264 40.0 40.9 0.9 0.0 Iron Formation GS-25-264 40.9 41.7 0.8 0.0 Iron Formation GS-25-264 41.7 42.5 0.8 0.0 Iron Formation GS-25-264 42.5 43.3 0.8 0.0 Iron Formation GS-25-264 43.3 44.1 0.8 0.4 Iron Formation GS-25-264 44.1 44.8 0.7 1.6 Iron Formation GS-25-264 44.8 45.8 1.0 0.9 Iron Formation GS-25-264 45.8 46.6 0.8 0.0 Iron Formation GS-25-264 46.6 47.4 0.8 0.1 Iron Formation GS-25-264 47.4 48.2 0.8 1.7 Iron Formation GS-25-264 48.2 49.0 0.8 1.7 Iron Formation GS-25-264 49.0 50.0 1.0 2.0 Iron Formation GS-25-264 50.0 51.0 1.0 1.3 Iron Formation GS-25-264 51.0 52.0 1.0 1.4 Iron Formation GS-25-264 52.0 53.0 1.0 1.2 Iron Formation GS-25-264 53.0 54.0 1.0 0.6 Iron Formation GS-25-264 54.0 55.0 1.0 1.0 Iron Formation GS-25-264 55.0 56.0 1.0 1.5 Iron Formation GS-25-264 56.0 57.0 1.0 2.7 Iron Formation GS-25-264 57.0 58.0 1.0 3.8 Iron Formation GS-25-264 58.0 59.0 1.0 1.3 Iron Formation GS-25-264 59.0 60.0 1.0 1.3 Iron Formation GS-25-264 60.0 61.0 1.0 0.5 Iron Formation GS-25-264 61.0 62.0 1.0 1.1 Iron Formation GS-25-264 62.0 63.0 1.0 0.2 Iron Formation GS-25-264 63.0 64.0 1.0 1.6 Iron Formation GS-25-264 64.0 65.0 1.0 1.0 Iron Formation GS-25-264 65.0 66.0 1.0 0.0 Iron Formation GS-25-264 66.0 67.0 1.0 0.3 Iron Formation GS-25-264 67.0 68.0 1.0 0.5 Iron Formation GS-25-264 68.0 69.0 1.0 2.2 Iron Formation GS-25-264 69.0 70.0 1.0 0.5 Iron Formation GS-25-264 70.0 71.0 1.0 4.0 Iron Formation GS-25-264 71.0 71.7 0.7 0.8 Iron Formation GS-25-264 71.7 72.5 0.8 0.7 Iron Formation GS-25-264 72.5 73.3 0.8 0.9 Iron Formation GS-25-264 73.3 74.0 0.7 0.0 Iron Formation GS-25-264 74.0 75.0 1.0 0.0 Iron Formation GS-25-264 75.0 76.0 1.0 0.0 Iron Formation GS-25-264 76.0 77.0 1.0 0.0 Iron Formation GS-25-264 77.0 78.0 1.0 0.7 Iron Formation GS-25-264 78.0 79.0 1.0 0.7 Iron Formation GS-25-264 79.0 80.0 1.0 2.2 Iron Formation GS-25-264 80.0 81.0 1.0 1.8 Iron Formation GS-25-264 81.0 82.0 1.0 0.4 Iron Formation GS-25-264 82.0 83.0 1.0 0.0 Iron Formation GS-25-264 83.0 84.0 1.0 0.2 Iron Formation GS-25-264 84.0 85.0 1.0 0.1 Iron Formation GS-25-264 85.0 86.0 1.0 0.6 Iron Formation GS-25-264 86.0 87.0 1.0 0.9 Iron Formation GS-25-264 87.0 88.0 1.0 3.5 Iron Formation GS-25-264 88.0 89.0 1.0 0.5 Iron Formation GS-25-264 89.0 90.0 1.0 1.2 Iron Formation GS-25-264 90.0 91.0 1.0 0.2 Iron Formation GS-25-264 91.0 92.0 1.0 0.3 Iron Formation GS-25-264 92.0 93.0 1.0 0.5 Iron Formation GS-25-264 93.0 94.0 1.0 0.1 Iron Formation GS-25-264 94.0 95.0 1.0 0.1 Iron Formation GS-25-264 95.0 96.0 1.0 0.1 Iron Formation GS-25-264 96.0 97.0 1.0 0.1 Iron Formation GS-25-264 97.0 98.0 1.0 0.2 Iron Formation GS-25-264 98.0 99.0 1.0 0.1 Iron Formation GS-25-264 99.0 100.0 1.0 0.1 Iron Formation GS-25-264 100.0 101.0 1.0 0.1 Iron Formation GS-25-264 101.0 102.0 1.0 0.1 Iron Formation GS-25-264 102.0 103.0 1.0 1.3 Iron Formation GS-25-264 103.0 104.0 1.0 0.8 Iron Formation GS-25-264 104.0 105.0 1.0 0.4 Iron Formation GS-25-264 105.0 105.8 0.8 1.0 Iron Formation GS-25-264 108.5 109.4 0.9 1.4 Iron Formation GS-25-264 113.1 114.1 1.0 1.9 Iron Formation GS-25-264 132.0 133.0 1.0 1.5 Iron Formation GS-25-264 133.0 134.0 1.0 1.3 Iron Formation GS-25-265 43.0 44.0 1.0 6.5 Iron Formation GS-25-265 47.0 48.0 1.0 3.1 Iron Formation GS-25-265 48.0 49.0 1.0 1.1 Iron Formation GS-25-265 54.0 55.0 1.0 1.3 Iron Formation GS-25-265 71.5 72.3 0.8 1.7 Iron Formation GS-25-265 72.3 73.1 0.8 2.6 Iron Formation GS-25-265 85.0 86.0 1.0 2.3 Iron Formation GS-25-265 103.0 104.0 1.0 1.3 Iron Formation GS-25-265 104.0 105.0 1.0 3.6 Iron Formation GS-25-265 105.0 106.0 1.0 1.4 Iron Formation GS-25-265 114.0 115.0 1.0 0.7 Iron Formation GS-25-265 115.0 116.0 1.0 1.6 Iron Formation GS-25-265 116.0 117.0 1.0 2.9 Iron Formation GS-25-265 117.0 118.0 1.0 0.1 Iron Formation GS-25-265 118.0 119.0 1.0 0.9 Iron Formation GS-25-265 119.0 120.0 1.0 1.8 Iron Formation GS-25-265 120.0 121.0 1.0 2.0 Iron Formation GS-25-265 121.0 122.0 1.0 0.1 Iron Formation GS-25-265 122.0 123.0 1.0 0.8 Iron Formation GS-25-265 139.0 140.0 1.0 2.0 Iron Formation GS-25-265 195.6 196.4 0.8 3.0 Iron Formation GS-25-265 196.4 197.2 0.8 1.3 Iron Formation GS-25-265 199.0 200.0 1.0 1.1 Iron Formation GS-25-265 204.0 205.0 1.0 1.2 Iron Formation GS-25-265 208.0 209.0 1.0 1.6 Iron Formation GS-25-265 212.0 213.0 1.0 1.6 Iron Formation GS-25-265 224.0 225.0 1.0 1.8 Iron Formation ERS-2025-043 46.5 47.0 0.5 5.2 5.2 Upper Falcon 720 ERS-2025-049 143.0 144.0 1.0 6.8 6.8 Upper Falcon 720 ERS-2025-050 147.0 147.9 0.9 1.3 1.3 Upper Falcon 720 ERS-2025-050 147.9 148.7 0.8 0.1 0.1 Upper Falcon 720 ERS-2025-050 148.7 149.3 0.5 0.1 0.1 Upper Falcon 720 ERS-2025-050 149.3 150.1 0.8 4.0 4.0 Upper Falcon 720 ERS-2025-050 150.1 151.0 0.9 1.6 1.6 Upper Falcon 720 ERS-2025-054 136.0 137.0 1.0 8.3 8.3 Upper Falcon 720 ERS-2025-054 137.0 137.8 0.8 0.1 0.1 Upper Falcon 720 ERS-2025-054 137.8 138.8 1.0 0.1 0.1 Upper Falcon 720 ERS-2025-054 138.8 139.8 1.0 5.7 5.7 Upper Falcon 720 ERS-2025-054 139.8 140.4 0.6 5.2 5.2 Upper Falcon 720 ERS-2025-055 152.2 153.0 0.8 2.7 2.7 Upper Falcon 720 ERS-2025-055 153.0 153.5 0.5 7.9 7.9 Upper Falcon 720 ERS-2025-055 153.5 154.0 0.5 6.6 6.6 Upper Falcon 720 ERS-2025-055 154.0 154.5 0.5 1.1 1.1 Upper Falcon 720 ERS-2025-057 135.0 135.6 0.6 1.7 1.7 Upper Falcon 720 ERS-2025-057 135.6 136.6 1.0 0.1 0.1 Upper Falcon 720 ERS-2025-057 136.6 137.3 0.7 1.4 1.4 Upper Falcon 720 ERS-2025-057 137.3 138.0 0.7 5.8 5.8 Upper Falcon 720 ERS-2025-057 138.0 138.6 0.6 68.4 68.4 Upper Falcon 720 ERS-2025-057 138.6 139.3 0.7 8.1 8.1 Upper Falcon 720 ERS-2025-057 139.3 139.9 0.6 1.3 1.3 Upper Falcon 720 ERS-2025-057 139.9 140.4 0.5 1.5 1.5 Upper Falcon 720

*Given that there is no conceptual geological model for Dorset or the Cameron Lake Iron Formation, neither true width nor top cuts have been defined.

