Oryzon Genomics, S.A.: ORYZON Announces the Voting Results of December 2025 Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

MADRID and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and global leader in epigenetics, today announced the results of voting at the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held last Friday in Madrid. A total of 33,581,589 of the Company's issued and outstanding voting rights (representing 37.7938% of the share capital) were at the Meeting, either in person or represented by proxy.

The Company's shareholders approved all of the resolutions listed below, proposed by the Board of Directors at the Company's Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting, with favorable votes ranging from 93% to 98%.

Technical amendment of Article 2 of the Company's Bylaws, relating to the corporate purpose, to adapt it to the New National Classification of Economic Activities (CNAE 2025).

Amendment of Article 11 of the Company's Bylaws, relating to the remuneration of the Board of Directors.

Approval of the new Remuneration Policy for directors, to be applied from the date of its approval and for the following three financial years, that is, during the 2026, 2027, and 2028 financial years.

Approval of a 2026-2028 Long-Term Incentive Plan for executives and key personnel, including the Executive Chairman.

Approval of a fixed long-term share-based remuneration to attract talent and reward the dedication of the independent directors of the Company's Board of Directors.

Approval of a capital increase, through cash contributions and with the exclusion of preemptive subscription rights, for an effective amount of up to €125 million and delegation to the Board of Directors of the power to set the date, the issue price (or the procedure for determining it) and other conditions of the issue in accordance with the provisions of Article 505 of the Spanish Companies Act.

Delegation of powers for the formalization, correction, registration, interpretation, development and execution of the resolutions adopted by the General Shareholders' Meeting.

The complete details of the resolutions that have been approved in their entirety and the results of the votes by separate items are available on the Company's website.

