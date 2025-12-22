Oryzon Genomics, S.A.: ORYZON Expands Global Patent Protection for Iadademstat with Grant Decision in Japan Covering Combinations with PD-1/PD-L1 Inhibitors

MADRID and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and global leader in epigenetics, today announced that the Japanese Patent Office has issued a Decision to Grant for its patent application JP2021-557187, entitled "Combinations of iadademstat for cancer therapy".

Following formal grant, the patent is expected to remain in force until at least 2040, excluding any available patent term extensions. With this decision, Oryzon has now secured patent protection for these combinations in Europe, Japan, Australia and Russia, while corresponding patent applications continue to be prosecuted in other countries.

"This Japanese grant represents another important milestone in building a robust patent portfolio around iadademstat," said Neus Virgili, Oryzon's Chief IP Officer. "It reinforces our strategy to protect the clinical use of iadademstat in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors such as atezolizumab and durvalumab in small cell lung cancer (SCLC), an approach we are evaluating as part of iadademstat's ongoing clinical development programs."

Iadademstat is being evaluated in combination with PD-L1 inhibitors (atezolizumab or durvalumab) in first line, extensive-disease SCLC patients in an ongoing Phase I/II trial conducted and sponsored by the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI) under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Oryzon. The study is carried out at more than 30 clinical sites across the United States, including leading cancer institutions such as Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins, City of Hope, Yale University and the University of Chicago, among others.

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company and the European leader in epigenetics, with a strong focus on personalized medicine in CNS disorders and oncology. Oryzon's team is composed of highly qualified professionals from the pharma industry located in Barcelona, Boston, and San Diego. Oryzon has an advanced clinical portfolio with two LSD1 inhibitors, vafidemstat in CNS (Phase III-ready) and iadademstat in oncology/hematology (Phase II). The company has other pipeline assets directed against other epigenetic targets like HDAC-6 where a clinical candidate ORY-4001, has been nominated for its possible development in CMT and ALS. In addition, Oryzon has a strong platform for biomarker identification and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurological diseases. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com

About Iadademstat

Iadademstat (ORY-1001) is a small oral molecule, which acts as a highly selective inhibitor of the epigenetic enzyme LSD1 and has a powerful differentiating effect in hematologic cancers (see Maes et al., Cancer Cell 2018 Mar 12; 33 (3): 495-511.e12.doi: 10.1016 / j.ccell.2018.02.002.). A FiM Phase I/IIa clinical trial with iadademstat in R/R AML patients demonstrated the safety and good tolerability of the drug and preliminary signs of antileukemic activity, including a CRi (see Salamero et al, J Clin Oncol, 2020, 38(36): 4260-4273. doi: 10.1200/JCO.19.03250). Iadademstat has shown encouraging safety and strong clinical activity in combination with azacitidine in a Phase IIa trial in elder 1L AML patients (ALICE trial) (see Salamero et al., ASH 2022 oral presentation & The Lancet Haematology, 2024, 11(7):e487-e498). Iadademstat is currently being evaluated in combination with azacitidine and venetoclax in 1L AML in an investigator-initiated study (IIS) led by OHSU and in combination with gilteritinib in the company-sponsored Phase Ib FRIDA trial in relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutant AML, with highly encouraging preliminary safety and efficacy data recently reported at ASH-2025 for both trials: 100% ORR and 90% strict CR in 1L AML, and 67% CCR (at the dose under expansion) in R/R AML. Additional studies in hemato-oncology include an IIS in MDS, and trials in myeloproliferative neoplasms and 1L AML both sponsored by the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI) under the Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) signed between Oryzon and the NCI to collaborate on further clinical development of iadademstat in different types of hematologic and solid cancers. Beyond hematological cancers, the inhibition of LSD1 has been proposed as a valid therapeutic approach in some solid tumors such as small cell lung cancer (SCLC), neuroendocrine tumors (NET), medulloblastoma and others. In a Phase IIa trial in combination with platinum/etoposide in second line ED-SCLC patients (CLEPSIDRA trial), preliminary activity and safety results have been reported (see Navarro et al., ESMO 2018 poster). Iadademstat is in a Phase I/II randomized trial in 1L ED-SCLC in combination with ICI sponsored by NCI and led by the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. In addition, Oryzon is expanding iadademstat's clinical development into non-oncological hematology indications, with trials in sickle cell disease (approved by EMA, enrolling) and essential thrombocythemia (submitted to EMA). Iadademstat has orphan drug designation for SCLC in the US and for AML in the US and EU.

