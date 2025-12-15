The 2026 curling uniforms feature Columbia's signature technologies and fans can gear up in the same styles for the first time

Blending technical performance with national pride, Columbia Sportswear returns as the official uniform sponsor for the USA Curling National Team for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympic games. The new uniforms reflect Columbia's innovative spirit, and for the first time, replica versions will be available for fans to purchase.

USA Curling athletes Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse wearing Columbia's USA 2026 Down Puffer and USA 2026 Fleece

USA athletes and coaches across the Men's, Women's, Mixed Doubles, and Wheelchair National Teams will compete in uniforms that tell a story of our country's heritage and stunning landscapes. The dark jersey features eight cascading stars in red, white and blue symbolizing the curling stones used in competition. And in a powerful tribute to history, every jersey is adorned with at least 250 stars, celebrating the upcoming 250th anniversary of America's independence.

In addition to the competition jerseys, pants and hats, Columbia is providing athletes with village wear, including USA-branded parkas. The parkas are insulated with Columbia's award-winning Omni-Heat Infinity, the brand's warmest technology, reimagined in a patriotic gold star pattern to honor the historic games.

"Outfitting the United States Curling Team for the Olympic stage is an incredible honor and our teams have worked closely with USA Curling over the past several years to help propel them to the podium in Italy," said Joe Boyle, President of Columbia Sportswear. "The uniforms are a testament to our commitment to these ambassadors and we're proud to support these athletes as they compete at the highest level."

"Preparing for the Winter Games demands more than just talent; it requires gear that performs under pressure," said Dean Gemmell, CEO of USA Curling. "Columbia's technical expertise and athlete-first approach make them trusted partners as we head to Italy with confidence."

Fans will be able to celebrate their support for the USA Curling Team by purchasing items from the USA 2026 collection at www.columbia.com/c/usa2026/ and select Dick's Sporting Goods retailers starting today. Key pieces from the fan collection include a patriotic down jacket, fleece, short sleeve tees, beanies and ball caps, ranging from $40-$300. Replica jerseys will be available at Columbia.com beginning in January. Media can access images and assets at this link.

About Columbia Sportswear:

Columbia, the flagship brand of Portland, Oregon-based Columbia Sportswear Company, has been creating innovative apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment for outdoor enthusiasts since 1938. Columbia has become a leading global brand by channeling the company's innovative spirit and passion for the outdoors into technologies and performance products that keep people warm, dry, cool and protected year-round. To learn more, please visit the company's website at www.columbia.com.

About USA Curling:

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, USA Curling is the National Governing body for the Olympic sport of curling and the Paralympic sport of wheelchair curling in the United States. The mission of USA Curling is to grow, strengthen, and advocate for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of curling in the United States by prioritizing accessibility and programmatic development from grassroots to podium. USA Curling is sponsored by Columbia Sportswear, the Dale's family of beers, Twin Cities Orthopedics, Training HAUS, Ice, Sports Solar (ISS), Rock Solid Productions, Jet Ice, and Laurie Artiss. USA Curling is a proud member of World Curling and the United States Olympic Paralympic Committee. To learn more, visit usacurling.org.

