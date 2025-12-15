Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a premier provider of new and refurbished heavy equipment for the logistics, construction, and industrial sectors, today announced that it has received new equipment orders totaling approximately $355,000.

The orders include a new Magni telehandler and a refurbished truck equipped with a piggyback forklift. The equipment is scheduled to ship to customers on the West Coast. Due to year-end logistics and customer delivery windows, the company does not expect these units to ship before December 31.

AmeraMex CEO Lee Hamre commented, "We could potentially close another $600,000 in orders before year-end, but that equipment would not ship until 2026. We are pleased that this year has been an improvement over 2024 and 2023, and we project closing 2025 with revenue of approximately $15.5 million. This compares to revenue of $14.9 million for 2024 and $13.4 million for 2023. We also expect 2025 to be profitable after reporting a net loss of $1.2 million for 2024 and $1.4 million for 2023."

Equipment Ordered





Magni Telehandler

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/278015_99b2404b8443d94a_001full.jpg

A Magni telehandler is a high-performance telescopic handler equipped with a boom that extends both forward and upward. Magni manufactures some of the most advanced telehandlers in the world-including fixed, rotating, and heavy-duty models-engineered for strength, precision, and versatility. Each machine is built using cutting-edge materials and undergoes rigorous testing to ensure reliability in demanding environments.

Magni telehandlers are multifunctional lifting and handling machines known for their ability to quickly switch attachments-forks, winches, platforms, buckets, clamps, and more-allowing a single unit to perform a wide range of tasks, including:

Lifting, moving, and positioning heavy loads at height or distance

Handling materials such as pallets, steel, lumber, concrete, or glass

Performing precision placement in construction and industrial settings

Operating in rough terrain where forklifts or cranes cannot go

Supporting specialized tasks with attachments (e.g., glass handling, mining tools)

Common applications include:

Construction - safe and efficient load placement at height

Industrial operations - reliable handling in demanding environments

Agriculture - lifting, loading, and material handling

Forestry and landscaping - moving logs, brush, and equipment

Mining and quarrying - heavy-duty lifting in extreme conditions

Naval and boat storage - dry-stack handling and maintenance

Events and cinema - lifting equipment and set materials





Piggyback Forklift and Truck

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10200/278015_99b2404b8443d94a_002full.jpg

A piggyback forklift-also known as a truck-mounted forklift-is designed to mount and dismount from a truck in under 60 seconds. This capability allows the same vehicle to transport and unload materials without requiring separate equipment. Upon arrival at a delivery site, the forklift detaches quickly to offload goods directly at the point of use, streamlining operations and reducing labor requirements.

These forklifts can handle a wide range of materials, including heavy building supplies such as concrete blocks, lumber, and roofing materials. Their ability to unload materials directly from the truck enhances efficiency, reduces personnel needs, and improves job-site safety.

Piggyback forklifts are widely used in the Construction, Agriculture and Logistics and Distribution sectors.

Learn More

AmeraMex International provides top-tier electric and diesel-powered equipment for logistics, construction, and forestry industries. Customers interested in equipment pricing or live demonstrations-including First Green Industries electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, Magni Telescopic Handlers, LiuGong's line of electric construction equipment, CMI Mulching Track Tractors and Taylor Equipment's line of container handlers and forklifts-are encouraged to contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at (530) 895-8955.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents electric and diesel-powered heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 40 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons the actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

