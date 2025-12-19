Chico, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2025) - AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC Pink: AMMX), a premier provider of new and refurbished heavy equipment for the logistics, construction, and industrial markets, today announced it has secured new equipment orders totaling approximately $413,000.

The order package features two new LiuGong excavators, a new LiuGong forklift, and a LiuGong rough-terrain forklift, expanding AmeraMex's pipeline of high-demand machinery. All units are scheduled to ship during the first quarter of 2026, supporting customers preparing for a strong start to the new year.

Equipment Ordered

LiuGong Excavator

LiuGong excavators are a full line of construction and earthmoving machines designed for durability, fuel efficiency, and smooth operation across a wide range of job site conditions. The lineup includes compact, medium, large, and even electric excavators, each engineered to deliver strong digging power, reliability, and operator comfort.

According to LiuGong, their excavators are built to "work hard on any jobsite," offering machines for tight urban spaces as well as heavy-duty earthmoving.

Key Features

Wide Range of Sizes

Compact excavators (1.7-6 tons) for tight spaces

Medium excavators (8-35 tons) for general construction and utility work

Large excavators (35-95 tons) for mining, quarrying, and heavy earthmoving

Electric excavators like the 922FE, using lithium iron phosphate batteries

Performance & Efficiency

Designed for fuel efficiency and smooth operation

Engines meeting Tier 4 Final / EU Stage V emissions standards on many models

Strong digging forces and a variety of bucket capacities (0.045 m³ to 7.3 yd³ depending on model)

Versatility

Compatible with multiple attachments: buckets, breakers, grapples, augers, thumbs, etc.

Zero-tail-swing options for confined worksites

Common Uses of LiuGong Excavator

Construction & Infrastructure

Digging foundations

Trenching for utilities

Site preparation and grading

Road and bridge construction

Landscaping & Agriculture

Land clearing

Irrigation trenching

Material handling

Mining & Quarrying

Overburden removal

Loading trucks

Rock breaking (with hydraulic hammer)

Demolition

Structure teardown

Sorting and loading debris

Municipal & Utility Work

Sewer and water line installation

Pipeline maintenance

Snow removal (with attachments)

LiuGong Rough Terrain Forklifts

LiuGong produces several off-road, rough-terrain models designed for construction sites, lumber yards, mining operations, farms, logistics, manufacturing environments and off-road environments.

Key Specs

Load Capacity: - 6,000 pounds - 7,700 pounds

Tires: Pneumatic, off-road

Operator Comfort: Suspension seat, tilt steering, spacious cabin

Safety: Operator Presence Sensing System (OPS), improved visibility

Learn More

AmeraMex International provides top-tier electric and diesel-powered equipment for logistics, construction, and forestry industries. Customers interested in equipment pricing or live demonstrations-including First Green Industries electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators, Magni Telescopic Handlers, LiuGong's line of electric construction equipment, CMI Mulching Track Tractors and Taylor Equipment's line of container handlers and forklifts -are encouraged to contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at (530) 895-8955.

AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents electric and diesel-powered heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company has over 40 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons the actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

