Pensana Plc - Issue of Equity/Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 15

15 December 2025

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity/Total Voting Rights

Pensana Plc (LSE: PRE) (the "Company") announces that, further to the announcement dated 9 December 2025 regarding a US$3 million placement to institutional investors, 1,425,000 New Ordinary Shares of £0.001 each ("New Ordinary Shares") will be issued.

Accordingly, application has been made for the 1,425,000 New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the LSE and Admission is expected to occur on the LSE on or about 08:00 on 18 December 2025. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in issue.

Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 308,716,435 Ordinary Shares. No shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights of the Company is 308,716,435.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley (Chairman).

