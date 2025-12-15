

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, Spirent Communications, a part of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS), announced that Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has selected it as a partner to automate and streamline the integration of new 5G software across the latter's pan-European core voice mobile networks.



With this partnership, Vodafone expects to enhance its core voice network and deliver services to customers more quickly while maintaining quality and addressing any bugs beforehand.



Dougie Rankin, Vice President, International Sales, Spirent, commented, 'By working with Spirent to fully automate its testing capabilities, Vodafone is now able to accelerate delivery of new network products, version upgrades and features to its customers, while ensuring strict compliance and benefitting from efficiency gains.'



Currently, KEYS is trading at $209.05, up 0.11 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



