New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. ("Inspire Medical" or the "Company") (NYSE: INSP) and reminds investors of the January 5, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose key facts about Inspire V, including the actual market demand for the device and whether the company had taken the steps necessary to successfully launch it. Defendants issued a series of materially false and misleading statements that led investors to believe demand for Inspire V was strong and that Company had taken the necessary steps for a successful launch.

On August 4, 2025, Inspire Medical Systems announced significant setbacks in the launch of its new Inspire V device. The company revealed that the rollout was taking much longer than expected because many treatment centers had not yet completed the required training, contracting, and onboarding needed to begin using the product. Inspire also disclosed billing and reimbursement challenges, explaining that although Medicare had approved a CPT code for Inspire V, the necessary software updates for claims processing did not go into effect until July 1. As a result, implanting centers could not bill for procedures before that date and instead continued using the older Inspire IV system.

In addition to these logistical and reimbursement problems, Inspire reported that the Inspire V launch was suffering from weak demand and excess inventory. These issues forced the company to sharply cut its 2025 earnings guidance by more than 80%. Following these revelations, Inspire's stock price fell more than 32% in a single day-from $129.95 per share on August 4, 2025, to $87.91 per share on August 5, 2025-wiping out approximately $1.2 billion in market capitalization.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

