Regulatory News:
Eurofins (Paris:ERF):
Name of the Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Transaction day
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
08/12/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
57.9041
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
09/12/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
57.0435
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
10/12/2025
FR0014000MR3
25 000
57.0927
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
11/12/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
57.4686
XPAR
EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC
529900JEHFM47DYY3S57
12/12/2025
FR0014000MR3
20 000
57.6470
XPAR
TOTAL
105 000
57.4151
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes
