Montag, 15.12.2025
Lithium wird plötzlich knapp: 3% Weltproduktion aktuell weg
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
15.12.25 | 15:29
1,350 Euro
-3,57 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3301,62019:24
Dow Jones News
15.12.2025 18:39 Uhr
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
15-Dec-2025 / 17:07 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

15 December 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  15 December 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         53,796 
 
Highest price paid per share:            125.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             121.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    122.8569p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,999,588 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,741,988 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,741,988 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      122.8569p                       53,796

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
623             124.20          08:31:22         00365933738TRLO1     XLON 
 
212             124.40          08:38:40         00365936621TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             124.20          08:55:00         00365940558TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             124.20          08:55:00         00365940559TRLO1     XLON 
 
600             124.80          08:58:46         00365941168TRLO1     XLON 
 
23              124.80          08:58:46         00365941169TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             124.40          08:58:46         00365941170TRLO1     XLON 
 
526             124.60          09:01:28         00365941836TRLO1     XLON 
 
381             124.60          09:01:28         00365941837TRLO1     XLON 
 
221             124.60          09:01:28         00365941838TRLO1     XLON 
 
777             125.00          09:11:37         00365944625TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             125.00          09:17:31         00365946619TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             125.00          09:23:35         00365948452TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             124.40          09:24:17         00365948722TRLO1     XLON 
 
232             124.80          09:34:44         00365953739TRLO1     XLON 
 
429             124.80          09:34:44         00365953740TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             125.00          09:41:41         00365959585TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             125.00          09:51:32         00365967135TRLO1     XLON 
 
370             125.00          09:56:59         00365970908TRLO1     XLON 
 
295             125.00          09:56:59         00365970909TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             124.20          09:57:00         00365970914TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             124.20          10:19:03         00365972232TRLO1     XLON 
 
800             124.20          10:28:00         00365972601TRLO1     XLON 
 
167             124.20          10:36:52         00365972765TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             124.20          10:36:52         00365972766TRLO1     XLON 
 
362             124.20          10:36:52         00365972767TRLO1     XLON 
 
51              124.20          10:44:33         00365972937TRLO1     XLON 
 
1326             124.00          10:53:04         00365973277TRLO1     XLON 
 
1313             123.60          10:53:05         00365973278TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             123.20          10:58:32         00365973512TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             123.20          11:03:16         00365973690TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             123.00          11:03:16         00365973691TRLO1     XLON 
 
126             123.00          11:03:16         00365973692TRLO1     XLON 
 
1267             123.20          11:15:30         00365974093TRLO1     XLON 
 
1291             123.20          11:15:33         00365974094TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             123.40          11:16:04         00365974111TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             123.40          11:16:04         00365974112TRLO1     XLON 
 
2659             123.60          11:41:50         00365974888TRLO1     XLON 
 
190             123.40          11:51:52         00365975138TRLO1     XLON 
 
475             123.40          11:51:52         00365975139TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             123.40          11:59:41         00365975288TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             123.00          12:20:23         00365975809TRLO1     XLON 
 
636             123.00          12:20:23         00365975810TRLO1     XLON 
 
1246             123.00          12:39:30         00365976324TRLO1     XLON 
 
622             123.00          12:40:05         00365976348TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             123.20          13:10:55         00365977170TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             123.20          13:30:47         00365977758TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             123.00          13:57:18         00365978561TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             123.00          13:57:18         00365978562TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             122.80          14:03:59         00365978803TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             122.60          14:03:59         00365978804TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             122.40          14:04:00         00365978805TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             122.00          14:04:25         00365978831TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             122.00          14:09:22         00365979145TRLO1     XLON 
 
679             122.00          14:10:00         00365979170TRLO1     XLON 
 
235             121.60          14:28:59         00365980028TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             122.00          14:38:51         00365981080TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             121.80          14:54:52         00365982014TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             121.60          15:02:54         00365982594TRLO1     XLON 
 
5021             121.60          15:02:54         00365982595TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             121.20          15:19:06         00365983311TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             121.20          15:19:06         00365983312TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             121.00          15:19:06         00365983313TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             121.00          15:19:06         00365983314TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             121.00          15:28:40         00365983775TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             121.00          15:28:40         00365983776TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             121.00          15:28:40         00365983777TRLO1     XLON 
 
1146             121.00          15:30:15         00365983906TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              121.00          15:36:36         00365984230TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2025 12:08 ET (17:08 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

63              121.00          15:36:56         00365984244TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              121.00          15:37:05         00365984252TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             121.20          15:49:55         00365984761TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             121.20          16:11:43         00365985449TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              121.20          16:12:22         00365985497TRLO1     XLON 
 
476             121.20          16:12:22         00365985498TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             121.20          16:12:22         00365985499TRLO1     XLON 
 
609             121.60          16:12:37         00365985510TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             121.40          16:15:33         00365985641TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             121.20          16:15:34         00365985642TRLO1     XLON 
 
1139             121.80          16:19:43         00365985979TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             121.80          16:19:43         00365985980TRLO1     XLON 
 
142             121.80          16:19:45         00365985983TRLO1     XLON 
 
194             121.80          16:19:45         00365985984TRLO1     XLON 
 
216             121.80          16:19:45         00365985985TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             121.60          16:19:53         00365985996TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 411543 
EQS News ID:  2246098 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2246098&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 15, 2025 12:08 ET (17:08 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
