Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 12-Dec-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 12 December 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 12 December 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 65,000 Highest price paid per share: 128.80p Lowest price paid per share: 123.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 126.3559p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,945,792 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,795,784 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,795,784 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 126.3559p 65,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 4 127.20 09:14:52 00365775941TRLO1 XLON 4387 127.20 09:14:52 00365775942TRLO1 XLON 13 127.60 09:16:05 00365776912TRLO1 XLON 78 128.20 09:19:26 00365778696TRLO1 XLON 66 128.20 09:19:26 00365778697TRLO1 XLON 658 128.00 09:20:49 00365779353TRLO1 XLON 632 127.40 09:24:33 00365781606TRLO1 XLON 645 126.00 09:24:37 00365781617TRLO1 XLON 643 126.00 09:34:43 00365788469TRLO1 XLON 135 126.00 09:34:43 00365788470TRLO1 XLON 719 126.00 09:34:43 00365788471TRLO1 XLON 683 126.00 09:35:40 00365789293TRLO1 XLON 643 126.00 09:38:39 00365791874TRLO1 XLON 629 126.20 09:45:11 00365797356TRLO1 XLON 353 126.20 09:45:12 00365797357TRLO1 XLON 650 128.80 09:53:31 00365803770TRLO1 XLON 649 128.80 09:53:31 00365803771TRLO1 XLON 680 128.40 10:00:02 00365807104TRLO1 XLON 671 128.20 10:00:04 00365807110TRLO1 XLON 680 128.00 10:08:47 00365807427TRLO1 XLON 643 127.80 10:08:49 00365807428TRLO1 XLON 653 127.60 10:19:30 00365807877TRLO1 XLON 628 127.40 10:37:29 00365808720TRLO1 XLON 628 127.40 10:37:29 00365808721TRLO1 XLON 638 126.80 10:37:30 00365808722TRLO1 XLON 1325 128.00 11:00:54 00365809536TRLO1 XLON 2005 127.60 11:16:29 00365810266TRLO1 XLON 668 127.60 11:16:29 00365810267TRLO1 XLON 627 127.60 11:16:37 00365810269TRLO1 XLON 670 128.00 11:36:54 00365810925TRLO1 XLON 684 128.20 11:54:46 00365811369TRLO1 XLON 668 128.20 11:58:35 00365811469TRLO1 XLON 663 128.20 12:06:26 00365811799TRLO1 XLON 654 128.80 12:25:29 00365812305TRLO1 XLON 632 128.60 12:40:09 00365812669TRLO1 XLON 2524 128.60 12:40:09 00365812670TRLO1 XLON 637 128.60 12:40:09 00365812671TRLO1 XLON 638 128.00 12:46:05 00365812796TRLO1 XLON 618 127.80 12:48:19 00365812850TRLO1 XLON 635 127.40 13:04:13 00365813232TRLO1 XLON 578 127.00 13:24:24 00365813709TRLO1 XLON 61 127.00 13:24:24 00365813710TRLO1 XLON 672 126.80 13:34:56 00365814133TRLO1 XLON 10 126.80 13:34:56 00365814134TRLO1 XLON 679 126.40 13:37:17 00365814203TRLO1 XLON 668 126.40 13:46:51 00365814553TRLO1 XLON 664 125.80 13:51:38 00365814827TRLO1 XLON 664 125.80 13:51:38 00365814828TRLO1 XLON 630 125.20 13:55:36 00365814958TRLO1 XLON 675 125.40 13:56:14 00365814969TRLO1 XLON 672 126.40 13:56:54 00365814984TRLO1 XLON 672 126.40 13:56:54 00365814985TRLO1 XLON 663 127.00 14:18:54 00365815920TRLO1 XLON 1298 126.40 14:27:26 00365816259TRLO1 XLON 664 126.20 14:27:29 00365816262TRLO1 XLON 661 126.20 14:28:23 00365816293TRLO1 XLON 668 127.20 14:38:31 00365817688TRLO1 XLON 177 127.00 14:45:00 00365818261TRLO1 XLON 480 127.00 14:45:00 00365818262TRLO1 XLON 657 126.80 14:48:04 00365818403TRLO1 XLON 656 126.80 14:48:04 00365818404TRLO1 XLON 619 126.00 14:49:15 00365818510TRLO1 XLON 1303 125.60 14:57:55 00365818920TRLO1 XLON 652 125.80 14:59:05 00365818967TRLO1 XLON 652 125.80 14:59:05 00365818968TRLO1 XLON 672 125.60 15:06:47 00365819532TRLO1 XLON 657 125.60 15:17:33 00365820305TRLO1 XLON 659 125.60 15:19:53 00365820416TRLO1 XLON 386 125.20 15:20:02 00365820428TRLO1 XLON 270 125.20 15:22:03 00365820551TRLO1 XLON 655 125.20 15:22:03 00365820552TRLO1 XLON 354 125.20 15:22:03 00365820553TRLO1 XLON 32 125.20 15:22:03 00365820554TRLO1 XLON 667 125.00 15:22:05 00365820556TRLO1 XLON 671 124.00 15:24:47 00365820764TRLO1 XLON 669 124.40 15:28:22 00365821003TRLO1 XLON 668 124.40 15:28:22 00365821004TRLO1 XLON 271 124.80 16:00:33 00365823466TRLO1 XLON 1255 124.40 16:00:33 00365823467TRLO1 XLON 644 124.00 16:09:04 00365824643TRLO1 XLON 654 124.00 16:09:04 00365824644TRLO1 XLON 222 124.40 16:15:49 00365825596TRLO1 XLON 70 124.40 16:15:49 00365825597TRLO1 XLON 652 124.00 16:19:51 00365825930TRLO1 XLON 651 124.00 16:19:51 00365825931TRLO1 XLON 3658 124.00 16:19:55 00365825934TRLO1 XLON 159 124.00 16:19:55 00365825935TRLO1 XLON 200 124.00 16:19:55 00365825936TRLO1 XLON 1200 124.00 16:19:55 00365825937TRLO1 XLON 1186 124.00 16:19:55 00365825938TRLO1 XLON 1228 124.00 16:19:55 00365825939TRLO1 XLON 339 123.60 16:19:55 00365825940TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

