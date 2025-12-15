The Tide Turns: Bonk, Inc. Data Signals Major Momentum Shift for BONK Ecosystem as Platform Revenue Doubles

Data Showing $1.36 Million in Two Weeks Points to Renewed Bullish Trends for Underlying Digital Asset Treasury

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / December 15, 2025 / Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq:BNKK) today commented on the broader implications of the explosive growth observed on BONK.fun during the first half of December, where revenue more than doubled month-over-month to $1.36 million (verified via https://defillama.com/protocol/letsbonk.fun). The Company views this metric not just as a revenue event, but as a leading indicator that the "tide is turning" for the broader digital asset market and specifically for the BONK ecosystem.

Accelerating Velocity A closer analysis of the data reveals a steepening growth curve within the reporting period. The second week of December (Dec 8-14) alone generated over $900,000 in revenue-significantly outpacing the revenue generated in the entire first two weeks of November combined (~$519,000). This week-over-week acceleration suggests that platform adoption is compounding rapidly, indicating potential for continued outperformance through year-end.

The "High-Margin" Advantage Unlike traditional business segments which often carry significant cost-of-goods-sold (COGS), the revenue generated by BONK.fun is digital-native and carries a high-margin profile. This means the $1.36 million generated in just two weeks represents highly efficient cash flow that can be immediately deployed into the Company's treasury accumulation strategy, creating a compounding effect on shareholder value that capital-intensive businesses cannot match.

Leading Indicators Historically, surges in launchpad activity and on-chain transaction volume precede broader value expansion for the underlying digital asset. As the premier public vehicle for BONK exposure, Bonk, Inc. benefits from this "Flywheel Effect" in two ways:

Revenue: Immediate cash flow from the $1.36 million fee pool via its 51% interest. Treasury: Increased demand and utility for BONK assets typically support the Net Asset Value (NAV) of the Company's significant treasury holdings.

Leadership Commentary "This data tells us that the digital asset winter is thawing fast, and BONK is heating up first," said Jarrett Boon, CEO. "We have spent the last year building the infrastructure-the treasury, the revenue engines, and the public listing-to be ready for exactly this moment. The jump to nearly $1.4 million in bi-weekly revenue is the signal we have been waiting for. We are now fully prepared to convert this momentum directly into long-term shareholder value."

About Bonk, Inc. Bonk, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNKK) is a company evolving to bridge the gap between traditional public markets and the digital asset ecosystem. Through its subsidiary BONK Holdings LLC, the Company executes a strategy focused on acquiring revenue-generating assets within the decentralized finance space. The Company also operates a growing beverage division holding the patented Sure Shot and Yerbaé brands.

Investor Relations Contact: Phone: 888.257.8061 Email: investors@bonkdat.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the performance of BONK digital assets, the operational success of the beverage division, market volatility, and other risks detailed in Bonk, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

