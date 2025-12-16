Anzeige
SUNRATE Launches Payment Solution on Walmart Marketplace to Simplify Global Collections for E-Commerce Sellers

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNRATE, the global payment and treasury management platform, today announced that international e-commerce sellers can collect payments from Walmart Marketplace directly into their SUNRATE Accounts. This launch unlocks fast, and cost-effective cross-border growth opportunities for sellers worldwide.

SUNRATE Launches Payment Solution on Walmart Marketplace to Simplify Global Collections for E-Commerce Sellers

Through this partnership, global sellers can access a streamlined collection service powered by SUNRATE's decade of expertise in cross-border payments. Key benefits include:

Cost Efficiency with FX Protection: Sellers enjoy transparent FX rates and protection against adverse currency fluctuations. A nominal fee applies only for withdrawals and transfers, ensuring affordability and predictability.

Faster Onboarding: SUNRATE's Aurora Program helps sellers accelerate Walmart Marketplace store applications, with approvals possible in as little as one business day-allowing them to start selling across borders sooner.

"This launch with Walmart is a milestone in our mission to empower e-commerce sellers worldwide," said Joshua Bao, Co-founder at SUNRATE. "By combining SUNRATE's expertise in cross-border payments with Walmart's global reach, we are enabling sellers to expand faster, and more cost-effectively."

This collaboration further strengthens SUNRATE's global ecosystem. Today, SUNRATE empowers businesses to send payments to over 190 countries and regions, transact in more than 130 currencies, and settle commercial card spend in over 15 currencies. Its global collection services cover more than 30 currencies, allowing companies to collect locally in over 10 major global currencies.

With Walmart now integrated into its platform, SUNRATE continues to simplify global payments and empower international e-commerce at scale.

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE is a global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Founded in 2016, SUNRATE has been recognised as a leading solution provider and has enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 190+ countries and regions with its cutting-edge proprietary platform, extensive global network, and robust APIs.

With its global business headquarters in Singapore and offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, and Shanghai, SUNRATE partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays, J.P. Morgan. SUNRATE is also the principal member of Mastercard, Visa, and UPI. To learn more about SUNRATE, visit https://www.sunrate.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845651/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunrate-launches-payment-solution-on-walmart-marketplace-to-simplify-global-collections-for-e-commerce-sellers-302642785.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
