Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) ("Focus" or the "Company") a Canadian developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and innovator of next-generation battery technology, is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") pursuant to an agreement dated December 15, 2025 (the "ITG Agreement") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the terms of the ITG Agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD $5,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The ITG Agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There is no performance factors contained in the ITG Agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the ITG Agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

The Company further announces that it has terminated the previously announced (October 9, 2025) Marketing Services Agreement (the "Marketing Services Agreement") with Outside the Box Capital Inc. ("OTB Capital") after approximately two months of activity. The termination is effective immediately and was made in accordance with the marketing services agreement's early-termination provisions. Focus incurred approximately CAD $50,000 in marketing expenditures during this period.

In connection with the Marketing Services Agreement, the Company had previously granted OTB Capital an aggregate of 950,000 stock options exercisable at $0.58 per share, subject to a vesting schedule whereby 237,500 options, representing 25% of the options granted, were to vest every three months commencing from the grant date of October 17, 2025. As at the date of termination, none of the options had vested. Accordingly, all 950,000 stock options have been cancelled in accordance with TSXV policies.

About Independent Trading Group

ITG is a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.

Our Lac Tetepisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.

Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

