Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20) (WKN: A4165Y) (ISIN: CA3609521057) ("FUTR" or the "Company"), a pioneer in high-fidelity AI and next-generation payment infrastructure that helps consumers unlock financial value from their data, today announced that Dave Zitting, co-founder and former CEO of Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI), has joined the company as a Strategic Advisor. In this role, Zitting will support FUTR's expansion into mortgage-related payments and help unlock high-value mortgage data to further enhance FUTR's high-fidelity AI technology infrastructure.

Zitting brings more than three decades of experience in mortgage origination, wholesale lending, and fintech innovation. As co-founder of PRMI, he helped build one of the leading independent mortgage lenders in the United States, operating hundreds of branches nationwide and originating $5.4B in loan volume in 2023. His experience spans retail, wholesale, digital mortgage platforms, and regulated banking partnerships.

FUTR is building a next-generation payments and intelligence platform that enables consumers to control, permission, and monetize their financial data while giving enterprises access to cleaner, more contextual, and higher-signal datasets. Mortgage data - including payments, underwriting attributes, property information, and lifecycle events - represents one of the most valuable and underutilized datasets in consumer finance.

"I'm incredibly excited to join FUTR at this stage of its journey," said Dave Zitting, Strategic Advisor to FUTR. "Mortgage touches nearly every aspect of a consumer's financial life, yet the data remains fragmented, outdated, and poorly leveraged. What excites me about FUTR is that no one else in the industry is tackling these challenges from this unique angle - combining payments, consumer-permissioned data, and high-fidelity AI to create real value for both consumers and institutions."

Through its expanding payments infrastructure, FUTR aims to support mortgage-adjacent transactions such as application fees, recurring payments, insurance, taxes, and refinance-triggered events - while simultaneously generating structured, permissioned data streams that can be used to train and power advanced AI systems.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dave to the FUTR team," said Alex McDougall, President of FUTR. "The mortgage industry is extremely important to our long-term strategy. It represents one of the richest sources of consumer financial data and one of the largest payment ecosystems globally. Dave's experience scaling mortgage platforms and navigating complex regulatory and operational environments will be invaluable as we expand FUTR's payments product and continue building high-fidelity AI systems."

Zitting's appointment reinforces FUTR's strategy of partnering with proven industry leaders to accelerate vertical-specific expansion while maintaining a consumer-first, data-ownership-driven approach. Mortgage is a key pillar alongside FUTR's growing footprint in automotive, telecom, insurance, and other high-frequency financial categories.

The Company also announces today that it has granted incentive stock options to consultants of the Company. An aggregate of 350,000 options were issued at an exercise price of $0.34, with a term of 5 years and vesting at a rate of 1/48th per month. All options were granted pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

About The FUTR Corporation

FUTR builds high-fidelity AI systems and next-generation payment infrastructure that unlock consumer financial potential across industries. By combining best-in-class data connectivity with AI-driven transaction automation, FUTR delivers seamless payment, credit, and verification experiences embedded directly within partner ecosystems enabling reliable, explainable AI that can act on behalf of consumers.

FUTR's model ensures that all contributors to the data economy, including consumers and institutions, are rewarded for the value they create.

www.thefutrcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278175

Source: The FUTR Corporation